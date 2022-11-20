Falcons Elevate 2 Players vs. Bears

The Atlanta Falcons elevated two players from their practice squad––wide receiver Frank Darby and offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil––ahead of Week 11’s game against the Chicago Bears, ESPN’s Michael Rothstein reported Saturday, November 19.

Darby, a 2021 sixth-round pick by Atlanta, has appeared in just one other game this season, back in Week 3 against the Seattle Seahawks.

As for Neuzil, this will mark his third time being elevated to the active roster and we could see him get some reps in at left guard if Colby Gossett struggles.

Per league rules, a practice squad player may only be elevated for a maximum of three regular-season games. After that, the team must sign him to the 53-man roster.