Falcons Activate Cornerback to Add Secondary Boost

The Falcons head into Sunday’s matchup needing a boost at cornerback and that’s what they’ll be getting.

The team announced on Friday that cornerback Darqueze Dennard will be activated to the 53-man roster while cornerback Jordan Miller heads to the Injured Reserve list.

We have flexed Edmond Robinson and Pita Taumoepenu to the active roster.

Dennard Rejoins the 53-Man Roster

Darqueze Dennard is officially back on the 53 man roster after a hamstring injury put him on injured reserve. In Week 3, Dennard looked spectacular against the Bears before getting hurt. I’m sure if he is feeling even close 100%, then he will step right back into his starting job to help out against the Denver Broncos.

In order for Atlanta to activate Dennard, they had to place Jordan Miller on injured reserve with an oblique injury.

Miller was activated from the reserve/suspended list at the end of September, following a three-game suspension for violation of the NFL’s performance-enhancing substance policy. The 2019 fifth-round draft pick has just one appearance on the year in Week 4 against the Packers where he played eight special-teams snaps. This is unlike last season where he played 10 of Atlanta’s 16 contests during his rookie season.

In addition to Miller and Dennard, the Falcons have flexed two practice squad players on to the active roster for the week. Edmond Robinson has turned into a favorite for his performance on special teams and the ability to fill in at linebacker at any point. And the second, Pita Taumoepenu will try to spark some pass-rushing juice to a defensive end group that has been plagued with injuries including Takk McKinley and Dante Fowler Jr.

Falcons Snag Dennard From Jacksonville

All the way back in March, Dennard and the Jacksonville Jaguars reportedly agreed on a three-year, $13.5 million contract that would pay him $6 million guaranteed. He was supposed to fill the outside corner spot left open by AJ Bouye.

Unfortunately for Jacksonville, the two parties could not come to a contract agreement.

Which is why he is coming home to Atlanta. Dennard grew up just 100 miles southeast of Atlanta in Dry Branch where he was a high school standout at Twiggs County High. Now, his family and friends can make the drive to come to watch him in action instead of on the screen.

A Quick Look at Dennard’s Resume

Dennard was drafted by the Bengals in the first round of the 2014 NFL draft.

The former first-rounder started 24 games in his time in Cincy. In that time, he recorded 3 interceptions, 22 pass deflections, and 3 sacks. Before heading to Atlanta, he appeared in a total of 77 games and had 274 combined tackles.

Last season, Pro Football Focus gave Dennard a solid grade of 72.2 after playing in just 9 games and 5 starts where he totaled 37 tackles and five passes defended.

This was a solid move by Atlanta and we are excited to see him back for the Broncos games as the Falcons attempt their third win of the season.