Atlanta Falcons 2020 Roster Finalized

The Atlanta Falcons had until 4 PM on Saturday to cut their roster down from 80 players to 53.

Here’s a look at the 2020 Atlanta Falcons’ final roster:

Offense

QB – 2

Matt Ryan

Matt Schaub

WR – 6

Julio Jones

Calvin Ridley

Russell Gage

Christian Blake

Brandon Powell

Olamide Zaccheaus

RB – 5

Todd Gurley

Brian Hill

Ito Smith

Qadree Ollison

Keith Smith

TE – 3

Hayden Hurst

Jaeden Graham

Luke Stocker

OL – 9

LT Jake Matthews

LG Matt Hennessy

C Alex Mack

RG Chris Lindstrom

RT Kaleb McGary

C/G Justin McCray

G/T Matt Gono

G/T John Wetzel

G James Carpenter

Defense

DL – 11

DE Dante Fowler Jr.

DE Takkarist McKinley

DE John Cominsky

DE Allen Bailey

DE Charles Harris

DT Grady Jarrett

DT Tyeler Davison

DT Marlon Davidson

DT Deadrin Senat

DT Jacob Tuioti-Mariner

* Steven Means

LB – 5

Deion Jones

Foyesade Oluokun

Mykal Walker

Deone Bucannon

LaRoy Reynolds

CB – 6

A.J. Terrell

Darqueze Dennard

Isaiah Oliver

Kendall Sheffield

Blidi Wreh-Wilson

* Jordan Miller

S – 5

Keanu Neal

Ricardo Allen

Damontae Kazee

Jaylinn Hawkins

Sharrod Neasman

Special Teams

K Younghoe Koo

P Sterling Hofrichter

LS Josh Harris

Unfortunately, non of the undrafted free agents made the cut.

Surprising Cut No.1

The Falcons made some surprising cuts, including former first-rounder and SEC star, Laquon Treadwell. Treadwell had more than a few dropped passes in training camp.

Minnesota selected Treadwell with the No. 23 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. Once joining the NFL, he struggled to make the adjustment at the next level.

Treadwell made a name for himself at Ole Miss. He had an outstanding junior season after tallying 1,153 yards and 11 touchdowns and was named First-team All-SEC. At the end of his junior season, he decided to forgo his senior year and enter the draft. As a Rebel, he recorded 202 receptions for 2,393 yards and 21 touchdowns in three seasons.

Struggling to make the adjustment to the NFL, Treadwell had just one catch for 15 yards in his rookie season. The Vikings declined Treadwell’s fifth-year option last May and ended up releasing him in August. However, the Vikings approached him the following month and asked offered him a new contract.

Treadwell’s NFL career so far consists of 53 career games, 65 passes for 701 yards, and two touchdowns.

Surprising Cut No. 2

Falcons backup quarterback, Kurt Benkert, was cut Saturday morning but had a lot of positive things to say via Twitter:

One way or another I am good and I am blessed. ✌🏼 It’s a marathon that I won’t stop running for. — Kurt Benkert (@KurtBenkert) September 5, 2020

The love from Atlanta has been crazy, I appreciate all of you ❤️ — Kurt Benkert (@KurtBenkert) September 6, 2020

The former UDFA, Benkert missed all of last season due to a foot injury and was set to return. He quickly became a fan favorite after interacting with fans across social media. We hope Benkert makes the practice squad, at least.

With the final roster completed, Atlanta will focus on the 16-member practice squad. The practice squad is allowed to include six veterans.

Falcons Final Cuts

Overall, Atlanta made 25 cuts on Saturday.

Along with Benkert and Treadwell, the Falcons also cut the names below.

Offensive linemen: Ka’John Armstrong, Justin Gooseberry, Sean Harlow, and Evin Ksiezarczyk; receivers Devin Gray, Juwan Green, Jalen McCleskey, and Chris Rowland

Tight end: Jared Pinkney

Running backs: Mikey Daniel and Craig Reynolds; defensive lineman Hinwa Allieu, Austin Edwards, and Sailosi Latu

Linebackers: Edmond Robinson and Ray Wilborn

Cornerbacks: Delrick Abrams, Tyler Hall, and Josh Hawkins;

Safeties: Jamal Carter, Chris Cooper, and J.J. Wilcox.

