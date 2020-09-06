Atlanta Falcons 2020 Roster Finalized

The Atlanta Falcons had until 4 PM on Saturday to cut their roster down from 80 players to 53.
Here’s a look at the 2020 Atlanta Falcons’ final roster:
Offense
QB – 2
Matt Ryan
Matt Schaub
WR – 6
Julio Jones
Calvin Ridley
Russell Gage
Christian Blake
Brandon Powell
Olamide Zaccheaus
RB – 5
Todd Gurley
Brian Hill
Ito Smith
Qadree Ollison
Keith Smith
TE – 3
Hayden Hurst
Jaeden Graham
Luke Stocker
OL – 9
LT Jake Matthews
LG Matt Hennessy
C Alex Mack
RG Chris Lindstrom
RT Kaleb McGary
C/G Justin McCray
G/T Matt Gono
G/T John Wetzel
G James Carpenter
Defense
DL – 11
DE Dante Fowler Jr.
DE Takkarist McKinley
DE John Cominsky
DE Allen Bailey
DE Charles Harris
DT Grady Jarrett
DT Tyeler Davison
DT Marlon Davidson
DT Deadrin Senat
DT Jacob Tuioti-Mariner
* Steven Means
LB – 5
Deion Jones
Foyesade Oluokun
Mykal Walker
Deone Bucannon
LaRoy Reynolds
CB – 6
A.J. Terrell
Darqueze Dennard
Isaiah Oliver
Kendall Sheffield
Blidi Wreh-Wilson
* Jordan Miller
S – 5
Keanu Neal
Ricardo Allen
Damontae Kazee
Jaylinn Hawkins
Sharrod Neasman
Special Teams
K Younghoe Koo
P Sterling Hofrichter
LS Josh Harris
Unfortunately, non of the undrafted free agents made the cut.
Surprising Cut No.1
The Falcons made some surprising cuts, including former first-rounder and SEC star, Laquon Treadwell. Treadwell had more than a few dropped passes in training camp.
Minnesota selected Treadwell with the No. 23 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. Once joining the NFL, he struggled to make the adjustment at the next level.
Treadwell made a name for himself at Ole Miss. He had an outstanding junior season after tallying 1,153 yards and 11 touchdowns and was named First-team All-SEC. At the end of his junior season, he decided to forgo his senior year and enter the draft. As a Rebel, he recorded 202 receptions for 2,393 yards and 21 touchdowns in three seasons.
Struggling to make the adjustment to the NFL, Treadwell had just one catch for 15 yards in his rookie season. The Vikings declined Treadwell’s fifth-year option last May and ended up releasing him in August. However, the Vikings approached him the following month and asked offered him a new contract.
Treadwell’s NFL career so far consists of 53 career games, 65 passes for 701 yards, and two touchdowns.
Surprising Cut No. 2
Falcons backup quarterback, Kurt Benkert, was cut Saturday morning but had a lot of positive things to say via Twitter:
One way or another I am good and I am blessed. ✌🏼 It’s a marathon that I won’t stop running for.
— Kurt Benkert (@KurtBenkert) September 5, 2020
The love from Atlanta has been crazy, I appreciate all of you ❤️
— Kurt Benkert (@KurtBenkert) September 6, 2020
The former UDFA, Benkert missed all of last season due to a foot injury and was set to return. He quickly became a fan favorite after interacting with fans across social media. We hope Benkert makes the practice squad, at least.
With the final roster completed, Atlanta will focus on the 16-member practice squad. The practice squad is allowed to include six veterans.
Falcons Final Cuts
Overall, Atlanta made 25 cuts on Saturday.
Along with Benkert and Treadwell, the Falcons also cut the names below.
Offensive linemen: Ka’John Armstrong, Justin Gooseberry, Sean Harlow, and Evin Ksiezarczyk; receivers Devin Gray, Juwan Green, Jalen McCleskey, and Chris Rowland
Tight end: Jared Pinkney
Running backs: Mikey Daniel and Craig Reynolds; defensive lineman Hinwa Allieu, Austin Edwards, and Sailosi Latu
Linebackers: Edmond Robinson and Ray Wilborn
Cornerbacks: Delrick Abrams, Tyler Hall, and Josh Hawkins;
Safeties: Jamal Carter, Chris Cooper, and J.J. Wilcox.
