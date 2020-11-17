Falcons Lose Two Players to reserve/COVID-19 List

The Falcons return to the field this week after getting the week off to take on the Brees-less Saints.

But, like the rest of the league, the Falcons continue to face the struggles of COVID-19.

On Sunday, pass rusher Dante Fowler was added to the reserve/COVID-19 list and Tuesday morning wideout Laquon Treadwell joined him.

We have placed WR Laquon Treadwell on the reserve/COVID-19 list and have signed LB Jake Carlock to the practice squad. 📝 – https://t.co/SMY9GG1c4R pic.twitter.com/AsRYCwfR7G — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 17, 2020

Treadwell’s Background

Minnesota selected Treadwell in the first round with the No. 23 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. Once joining the NFL, he had a hard time adjusting at the next level.

Treadwell made a name for himself at Ole Miss. He had an outstanding junior season after tallying 1,153 yards and 11 touchdowns and was named First-team All-SEC. At the end of his junior season, he decided to forgo his senior year and enter the draft. As a Rebel, he recorded 202 receptions for 2,393 yards and 21 touchdowns in three seasons.

Struggling to make the adjustment to the NFL, Treadwell had just one catch for 15 yards in his rookie season.

The Vikings declined Treadwell’s fifth-year option last May and ended up releasing him in August. However, the Vikings approached him the following month and offered him a new contract. Treadwell’s NFL career so far consists of 54 career games, 65 passes for 701 yards and two touchdowns.

Taking Treadwell’s place will be Jake Carlock, a second-year linebacker out of LIU Post.

Fowler Joins Treadwell

Fowler was ruled out of Atlanta’s Week 9 matchup against the Broncos with a hamstring injury and his status for Week 11 was already up in the air. The former Rams DE signed with the Falcons as a free agent during the offseason to a three-year, $48 million deal.

He has started eight games this season for the Falcons and totaled 16 tackles, including three for a loss, two sacks and six quarterback hits.

As a third overall choice in 2015, Fowler has appeared in 71 games with 28 starts in his career. He has made 158 tackles, 29.5 sacks, and seven forced fumbles.

This news is bad timing as it comes just a week after the team released starting defensive end Takk McKinley. With both of these guys out, the Falcons may need to elevate some help from the practice squad for when they take on the Saints powerful offense.

