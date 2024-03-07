Former Falcons TE Agrees to $10 Million Deal with Miami Dolphins

Former Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith and the Miami Dolphins have reached an agreement on a two-year deal worth up to $10 million, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. The Falcons cut him last week, making him able to sign with a team prior to next week’s start of the league year.

The 28-year-old Smith had 50 receptions for 582 yards and 3 touchdowns. He spent the first four seasons of his career with the Tennessee Titans before playing with the New England Patriots for two seasons.

Smith gives the Dolphins much-needed depth at the tight end position. Durham Smythe and Julian Hill are the only tight ends on the roster for the Dolphins heading into 2024. Smythe had 35 catches for 366 yards and Hill finished with 6 catches for 48 yards. Neither player scored a touchdown.

For the Falcons, cutting Smith was a no-brainer. With the opportunity to save money by cutting him and an offseason full of chances to make moves that will better their roster, it was the right decision to make.

Kyle Pitts Is the Focus for the Falcons

Moving Smith could open up the opportunity for the Atlanta Falcons to bring in a cheaper backup. Kyle Pitts is the priority at the position and with a new system, the hope is for him to succeed in the way that many were expecting him to as he came into the league.

Pitts finished with 53 receptions for 667 yards and 3 touchdowns in 2023. After posting a 1,000-yard season as a rookie, the former first-round pick hasn’t lived up to expectations.

Many of his struggles could’ve been because of Arthur Smith, who was fired and replaced by Raheem Morris.

Morris is a defensive-minded head coach, serving as the Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator from 2021-2023. However, Morris brings a new offensive coordinator with him in Zac Robinson. Robinson and Morris spent time together with the Rams.

If the Falcons are going to be the team that many know they can be given their talent, Pitts has to be a massive contributor to this offense.

Dolphins Haven’t Utilized Tight Ends Much

The past few seasons have been an improvement for the Miami Dolphins. Similar to how the Atlanta Falcons are now, the Dolphins were searching for an improvement a few seasons ago.

Miami did just that when they hired head coach Mike McDaniel. McDaniel has been an offensive guru and has helped the Dolphins reach new heights. The hope is that the Falcons can do something similar in the next few seasons.

Despite the success offensively, the Dolphins haven’t featured an offense that uses a tight end very much. While that might not change, it’s something they should look into. The Dolphins had a 65.52% red zone touchdown percentage, but there were times when not having a reliable tight end was an issue. Smith could fix that.

However, according to Schefter, the Dolphins are hopeful that a tight end can elevate their offense.

“Dolphins have been hoping a tight end can help elevate their offense in 2024. First opportunity goes to former Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith, who lands a two-year deal in Miami.”