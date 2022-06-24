Falcons’ Kyle Pitts Reveals Valuable Advice Matt Ryan Gave Him

The transition from college football to the pro level is anything but easy.

However, when you have an experienced veteran to help you make the jump, it makes things a bit better.

And that’s exactly what 2021 rookie tight end Kyle Pitts was gifted with when the Falcons drafted him at No. 4 overall and he came to Atlanta where 14-year veteran QB Matt Ryan took him under his wing.

“I appreciated Matt for my first year, and him introducing me to the NFL, starting my career off like that,” Pitts said on June 15 during an interview on The Rich Eisen Show. “On the field, just different ways to try and take care of your body, mentally lock in, how he prepared in his younger years, and places where he messed up where he’s telling me not to mess up.”

Pitts also explained how Ryan helped him with life off of the field when it came to

how to handle adversity with your family, your girlfriend, spending money; just all of those things.”

And while Pitts learned several lessons from Ryan, there was one piece of advice that stood out the most to him :

“The best piece of advice he gave me is to live where your feet are. Take every day where it is. Don’t think in the past, don’t think in the future, live where your feet are. Everything that you do, ace it in your way. Just try and do it to your best ability, whether it’s in this building or out of the building.”

Play

Falcons TE Kyle Pitts Talks Matt Ryan, 2nd-Year Improvement & more with Rich Eisen | Full Interview Falcons TE Kyle Pitts tells Rich Eisen how he plans to improve in his 2nd year in the NFL after reaching the Pro Bowl as a rookie and how he plans to score more than just one TD next season. Watch the Rich Eisen Show, an Emmy-nominated sports talk show, streaming live on NBC's Peacock,… 2022-06-16T01:00:09Z

Ryan is Excited to See What the Future Holds for Pitts

After 14 seasons front and center, Ryan is no longer the face of the Falcons, but that doesn’t mean he won’t be rooting on his former teammates for their success down the road.

In fact, the one player that he’s really excited to see what the future holds for is Atlanta’s second-year tight end.

“Kyle Pitts,” Ryan said without any hesitation when asked by Fox 5′ anchor D.J. Shockley which guys he’s ‘really’ excited about. “Part of the bittersweetness is, man, I really liked playing with him, and how I think he can develop into one of the very best in this league. So I’m always going to be a fan and always enjoy watching him play.”

Of course, Pitts won’t have Ryan to guide him in 2022 but you can bet that he’ll take the lessons he learned from him during his rookie year to continue to better himself.

Kyle Pitts Attends TEU

For the second straight year, Pitts is in attendance at the inaugural Tight End University summit, which kicked off on Wednesday, June 22.

San Francisco 49ers George Kittle, joined by Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce and ex-Panthers tight end Greg Olsen, started the special event for the NFL’s top tight ends only. So, from June 23 to June 24, some of the league’s most elite tight ends gather in Nashville to share techniques and ideas with each other.

Former Falcons and current Bengals’ tight end Hayden Hurst was also invited back for a second time.

