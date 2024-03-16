Falcons Predicted to Sign Former 1,100-Yard Cowboys Receiver

With the Dallas Cowboys‘ decision to release wide receiver Michael Gallup, a return home could make sense for the 28-year-old receiver. Gallup, who was born in Atlanta, Georgia, would add another weapon to an already impressive Atlanta Falcons offense.

The Falcons offense has a chance to be special with Kirk Cousins, Kyle Pitts, Bijan Robinson, and Drake London. However, Pitts, Robinson, and London are all in the early stages of their careers. Gallup has been in the league since 2018 and would add a different presence to the wide receiver room both on and off the field. Lorenzo Reyna of Pro Football Network believes the Falcons are an ideal landing spot for him, hinting at Atlanta running a pass-friendly offense.

“The 28-year-old receiver is a native of Atlanta. It just so happens the Falcons could still use veterans for their air attack. Yes, Drake London and Kyle Pitts are expected to be fed the ball with Kirk Cousins on board. However, the Falcons are anticipated to run multiple three-wideout looks with new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson calling the shots.

“That means Atlanta is running a more WR-friendly attack — perfect for Gallup to walk into. Here’s another reason why Robinson’s presence on the first Raheem Morris Falcons staff can entice WRs like Gallup: Robinson is bringing in the same offense that turned Cooper Kupp into the league’s top wideout of 2021 and got Puka Nacua to emerge as a 100-catch wideout. This is a hard offense for a receiver to say no to. Perhaps Gallup could be convinced to head home.”

What Would Gallup Add to the Falcons Offense?

The Atlanta Falcons scored 18.9 points per game last season, good for the seventh worst in the NFL. While plenty of those struggles can be put on Desmond Ridder, this offense wasn’t exactly anything special.

Adding Cousins to the mix helps, and even makes the Falcons one of the top teams in the division, if not the favorite. However, it’s important to recognize that London, Pitts, and Robinson haven’t necessarily put together an impressive NFL offense. That can change, and is expected to, but why not add another guy who the Falcons can trust in Gallup?

In the worst scenario, Gallup would give them a No. 3 receiver. If he plays how he has for parts of his career, he could even be the No. 2.

Gallup has struggled at times since the Dallas Cowboys gave him a five-year deal, but an ACL tear in the 2021-22 season didn’t help that.

Now, expecting to be healthy, Gallup can give this team a different look and another option for Cousins to throw the ball to.

Falcons Draft Predictions

The Atlanta Falcons hold the No. 8 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, giving them the possibility to draft one of the top wide receivers in the draft.

Atlanta will likely have an opportunity to draft one of Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers, and Rome Odunze, but draft predictions don’t expect that.

According to Kyle Dvorchak of NBC Sports, he predicts the Falcons will draft Dallas Turner, an edge from the University of Alabama.

“Coming off a 10-sack season in his third year at Bama, Turner is the current favorite to be the first defender off the board. The Falcons are relatively set on offense but ranked below league-average in pressure and sack rate in 2023. They’ve been stuck below that bar in most pass-rushing stats for years. Turner gives their defense a chance to get over the hump.”

If they draft a defensive player, adding another receiver similar to Gallup should be in the works.