Falcons Considered a ‘Major Contender’ for Pro Bowl Quarterback

The Atlanta Falcons will look to find their franchise quarterback this offseason after it was clear they needed to upgrade at the position. Multiple quarterbacks are on the market, with Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings leading the way. Cousins is expected to test free agency and the Falcons are a team to watch out for.

According to Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report, the Falcons are a threat to land Cousins.

“Sources to @BleacherReport: The #Falcons are considered a major contender to lure QB Kirk Cousins out of Minnesota once free agency officially opens on Monday at 12 ET, per multiple sources. The #Vikings are still trying to retain Cousins, who is the top quarterback on Atlanta’s wishlist.”

With over $37 million in cap space, Cousins landing with the Falcons makes perfect sense. Factor in the weapons they have with Bijan Robinson, Kyle Pitts, and others, they could be the top team in a below-average NFC South.

Cousins Expected to Test Free Agency

When Cousins is healthy, the Minnesota Vikings are a team that can win games and make the playoffs. Cousins would give Minnesota another chance to do just that next season if he does re-sign with them, but he could opt to sign with a different team.

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports that Cousins wants to stay with the Vikings. However, his decision could come down to the deal they offer him.

“The Vikings are having internal conversations about their offer to Kirk Cousins. They haven’t been informed by Cousins’ camp about his decision, per sources. There’s a feeling around the team that the QB wants to stay a Viking but this will come down to structure of the deal.”

In an article published on March 10, Russini wrote that the Vikings expect to hear about Cousins’ decision on March 10. She added that he’ll have a competitive market, including the Atlanta Falcons.

“Minnesota expects to hear Sunday night about Cousins’ decision to explore free agency, multiple league sources confirmed to The Athletic. The NFL’s “legal tampering period” begins Monday, allowing teams to start negotiations with the representatives of free agents.

“Cousins, 35, is expected to have a competitive market that includes the Atlanta Falcons. He is rehabbing from a torn Achilles tendon, but since 2018, the year he arrived in Minnesota, he ranks in the top 10 among starting quarterbacks in passing yards, touchdowns, completion percentage and passer rating.”

What Cousins Would Bring to the Falcons

Cousins would give the Atlanta Falcons more than a serviceable quarterback, he’d give them a chance to compete and win the division in year one.

While his health is a concern after tearing his Achilles last season, Cousins is one of the better quarterbacks in football when healthy. The 35-year-old has posted over 4,000 yards in seven of the past eight seasons that he was healthy. In 2023, he was on pace for 4,000 yards and had 18 touchdowns with 5 interceptions in 8 games.

If Robinson and Pitts can be utilized correctly under new head coach Raheem Morris, this Falcons offense could be lethal.

He’d bring the Falcons a veteran and leader, too, something that’s tough to find around the league. The Falcons are a young team, but there’s plenty of talent on both sides of the football. However, they could use a veteran voice in the locker room.

Cousins gives them just that.