Falcons Land ‘Game-Changer’ in Latest PFF Mock Draft

It’s no secret that the Atlanta Falcons have several holes to fill heading into the 2022 NFL Draft so how they approach it, still remains a huge question mark.

Nonetheless, mock drafts are still being published with various projections as to who Atlanta will turn to first come April.

In Pro Football Focus’s freshest mock draft, the Falcons don’t necessarily focus on a need with their first pick in No. 8 overall, instead, they take the best player available in Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton.

Safety isn’t a premium position, and it is relatively low on the positional value chart because of it, but Kyle Hamilton is different. At 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, the Notre Dame star legitimately has all of the sideline-to-sideline range, size and ball skills to be a game-changer, regardless of scheme or role at the next level.

Favorite landing spots in my two-round mock draft for @PFF: 14. Ravens: CB Ahmad Gardner

17. Chargers: WR Jameson Williams

23. Cardinals: C Tyler Linderbaum 39. Bears: IOL Zion Johnson

41. Packers: ED DeMarvin Leal

52. Steelers: CB Kyler Gordonhttps://t.co/55HJZW9oNI — Austin Gayle (@PFF_AustinGayle) February 21, 2022

ALL the latest Falcons news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Falcons newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Falcons!

Falcons’ 2022 NFL Draft Plan

The Falcons went into the 2021 draft with plans to take the best player available at No. 4 overall.

“In the draft, you’re going to take the best player,” Falcons’ general manager Terry Fontenot told AtlantaFalcons.com ahead of last year’s draft. “You can’t be afraid to continue [to add] at every position. There’s not a position that you’re going to say, ‘Oh, we’re good there, we’re not going to draft there this year.’ That’s just what I believe. … We’re never going to be afraid to take a player at any position and build strength.”

Fontenot first learned this approach from Ozzie Newsome, who is known as one of the more highly regarded general managers in the history of the NFL.

“You never want to reach for needs,” Fontenot said. “I think it’s cool listening to Ozzie Newsome tell stories about where there were certain players on the board, in certain areas, and they took the best player available, and he ends up taking Hall of Fame players as opposed to reaching for a need.”

Atlanta went on to select Florida tight end, Kyle Pitts, with their first pick, however, it was later revealed that a quarterback was on their radar but once said QB was taken, Pitts was the next best thing.

According to team reporter Tori McElhaney, the Falcons plan on taking the same approach for this year’s pick at No. 8 overall and beyond.

Terry Fontenot, Arthur Smith sticking with the practice of taking the best player available in the draft. Fontenot said when you reach, that's "how you make mistakes." — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) January 11, 2022

And if that player happens to be Kyle Hamilton, then the Falcons are in good shape.

READ NEXT: