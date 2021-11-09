Falcons Named ‘Best Fit’ for Colts RB in 2022

The Atlanta Falcons are still on the search for a consistent run game and it’s unlikely that they’ll find that this season as they’re heading into Week 10 of the 2021 season.

However, that doesn’t mean they can’t plan for the future of the Falcons.

In a recent Bleacher Report piece by Kristopher Knox, he breaks down a handful of players who need new homes next season. Amongst the players is Indianapolis Colts running back, Marlon Mack. Knox points out that Mack deserves a bigger role where the backfield isn’t as crowded since

“With Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines leading the Indianapolis backfield, there simply isn’t a role for Mack, who rushed for more than 1,000 yards just two seasons ago,” Knox wrote. “The Colts gave the fifth-year back some opportunities in the weeks leading up to the trade deadline, but that was possibly in an attempt to increase his trade value.”

But since the deadline passed, the Colts went back to not using him––even listing him as a healthy scratch in their most recent matchup against the New York Jets.

Mack’s Home Could Be in Atlanta

Mack entered 2021 fresh off a torn Achilles which he suffered in Week 1 of the 2020 season which ultimately kept him sidelined for the entire year.

Prior to that year, however, Mack finished with a heavy workload rushing for 1,091 yards on 247 attempts and scoring eight rushing touchdowns.

Now fully healthy, Mack should be on the lookout for a larger role elsewhere.

In fact, Knox also noted that the Colts and Mack discussed a potential trade ahead of the November 2nd deadline, so it’s clear that he’s ready to move on. And the Falcons could really use him.

“The Atlanta Falcons could be a prime landing spot,” Knox wrote. “Cordarrelle Patterson has been a pleasant surprise in the backfield, but offseason addition Mike Davis (3.4 yards per carry) has largely disappointed. The 25-year-old Mack could be the quality starter Atlanta has been missing since the glory days of Devonta Freeman.”

He’s not wrong.

The Falcons’ latest 27-25 victory over the New Orleans Saints is the perfect example of their lackluster run game. The Falcons had 34 total rushing yards on 24 carries against the Saints for a sad average of 1.4 yards per carry. Not to mention that eight of those yards came from quarterback Matt Ryan.

Why the Colts Have No Plans to Release Mack

Colts head coach Frank Reich addressed the Mack trade rumors and was quick to shoot them down.

“Marlon’s a valuable player to us,” Reich said via the Indy Star. “We had to make him inactive last week; as you guys know, that’s more of a roster consideration thing, as far as special teams. I think Marlon is very talented.”

But as long as Taylor and Hines remain healthy, they’re going to get the snaps, thus leaving Mack as the emergency plan, who has carried the ball just 28 times for 101 yards.

“We’re trying to give the ball to Jonathan as much as we can, and then Nyheim plays the role that he has,” Reich said. “How much we’re able to use Marlon, it’s going to vary week to week.”

Next season is still a long way away and the Falcons have more problems on defense than on offense but don’t count Mack out if Atlanta’s run game can’t figure things out by 2022.

