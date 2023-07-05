Bucs Could Target Rival’s Record-Breaking 4-Time Pro Bowler: Analysis

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers last had a kick or punt return for a touchdown in 2010, but that could change with a possible addition.

Atlanta Falcons playmaker Cordarrelle Patterson could become available via a release or a trade amid the team’s addition of rookie running back Bijan Robinson. Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox recently speculated why the Falcons could part ways with Patterson, who has an NFL record nine career kickoff returns for touchdowns but only one in two seasons with the Falcons.

“The problem is that the league’s new fair-catch rule — any fair catch on a kickoff will result in the ball being placed at the 25-yard-line — could make it hard for him to provide adequate special teams value,” Knox wrote.

“Because of the new rule, Patterson may have fewer chances to make things happen as a returner,” Knox added. “If he doesn’t shine in that role during training camp, the Falcons could release him and save $4.3 million in 2023 cap space.”

Former #Patriots OW Cordarelle Patterson just broke the record for most kick return TD’s in NFL history: pic.twitter.com/Eo2kHWT3yR — Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) November 20, 2022

Knox noted that the Falcons have enough skill player depth to unload or trade Patterson because “touches could be hard for Patterson to come by on offense” this season. Atlanta has solid pass-catchers such as wide receiver Drake London and tight end Kyle Pitts as Knox explained.

Patterson will make $5.5 million with the Falcons if he stays, but he could sign for much less elsewhere if released. Over The Cap’s contract valuation tool projects Patterson at $2.68 million. The Bucs only have $1.4 million in cap space and would need to make a corresponding cut to sign Patterson.

For a trade, the Bucs could offer a draft pick and/or a player on the roster bubble such as running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn. The Falcons have depth at running back behind Robinson with 1,000-yard rusher Tyler Allgeier and Caleb Huntley, but Vaughn could replenish depth at the position with Patterson gone.

Bucs Could Utilize Cordarelle Patterson’s Versatility on Offense

Tampa Bay could also use Patterson’s skills on offense as a running back and receiver. Patterson rushed for 695 yards and eight touchdowns on 144 carries, and he caught 21 passes for 122 yards last season.

This catch by Cordarelle Patterson helped set up the Falcons' game-winning FG 🔥 (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/q5oqGX29AV — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 7, 2021

The Bucs have star receivers in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, but the third receiver spot has been murky with Russell Gage‘s injury history. After Gage, the Bucs have an experienced receiver in David Moore, but the Bucs have little experience among receivers after Moore from rookie Trey Palmer to second-year receiver Kaylon Geiger.

At running back, the Bucs don’t have as enviable a backfield as the Falcons. Second-year back Rachaad White and free agent addition Chase Edmonds will look to revive a running game that finished last in every major category last season.

Cordarelle Patterson a Career-Long Force at Kick Returns

As for kick returns, Patterson could serve as a massive upgrade over White and second-year wide receiver Deven Thompkins. Patterson averaged 31.6 yards on kick returns last season while White and Thompkins averaged 22.2 or less on kick returns.

Patterson has been a steady force on kick returns throughout his career with 29.5 yards per return, and he scored a touchdown in seven of his 10 seasons. He notably has never gone back-to-back seasons without a kickoff return for a score.