Falcons Sign Former Seahawks DT: Report

On Thursday, the Atlanta Falcons signed defensive tackle Jonathan Bullard to a one-year deal.

Atlanta also officially announced the signing of offensive lineman Josh Andrews.

Welcome to Atlanta, Jonathan Bullard and Josh Andrews! pic.twitter.com/Lk6I2iLkvE — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) April 1, 2021

Bullard’s NFL Resume

Bullard, 27, has been bouncing around the league since being drafted by the Chicago Bears in 2016. He finished his rookie season with one start in fourteen games, recording eighteen tackles and a sack.

After four years in the Windy City, Bullard signed with the Arizona Cardinals where he was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury towards the end of the 2019 season.

He finished the season with 22 tackles and 1.5 sacks through nine games and six starts.

Most recently, the Bullards played with the Seattle Seahawks last season where he saw action in six games for Seattle last year, playing 10 percent of the Seahawks’ defensive snaps.

In five seasons, Bullard has played in 61 games with 11 starts. He’s recorded 3.5 sacks, 92 tackles, and 13 tackles for loss in his career.

Before joining the league, Bullard played his college career at the University of Florida. In 2012 as a true freshman, he played in all 13 games and made two starts. He had 27 tackles and 1.5 sacks. As a sophomore in 2013, he saw action in 11 games with eight starts and recorded 33 tackles and 1.5 sacks. His junior year, he started all 12 games and had 52 tackles with 2.5 sacks.

He returned to Gainsville his senior year instead of entering the 2015 NFL Draft. Following his final season, he earned first-team All-SEC selection, was a third-team All-American, and

a Chuck Bednarik Award semifinalist.

Andrews’ NFL Resume

Andrews actually agreed to a one-year deal last week, his agent announced via Twitter.

He had other offers but chose to bring his veteran “experience and versatility” to Atlanta, his agent said.

Andrews, 29, played for the New York Jets in 2020 where he appeared in 15 games. He comes to Atlanta with versatility after starting three games at right guard last year and one at left guard.

The Oregon State product signed with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2014. He spent three seasons in Philly bouncing back and forth from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

Following his stint with the Eagles, Andrews spent time with the Minnesota Vikings in 2018. He returned to Philly once again and has a short stint with the Indianapolis Colts’ practice squad before landing with the Jets in 2020.

In five years, Andrews has appeared in 40 games with four starts.

Andrews is the first lineman the Falcons signed outside the franchise. Center Alex Mack and guard Justin McCray have found new homes and guard James Carpenter and tackle John Wetzel remain unsigned.

The Falcons have not been very active in free agency due to a tight salary cap, but have made a total of seven outside signings so far.