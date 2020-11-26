Todd Gurley, Julio Jones Headline Falcons Injury Report

The Falcons are prepping to take on the Raiders this Sunday, but they could be down some of their key players according to the team’s latest injury report.

Among the notables listed on Wednesday’s injury report were wide receivers Calvin Ridley and Julio Jones, linebacker Foye Oluokun, defensive end Dante Fowler and running back Todd Gurley.

Full Injury Report

Full Participation

TE Luke Stocker (Foot)

Limited Participation

WR Calvin Ridley (Foot)

LB Mykal Walker (Hamstring)

LB Edmond Robinson (Hamstring)

LB Foye Oluokun (Knee)

DE Dante Fowler (Hamstring)

G James Carpenter (Groin)

DT Grady Jarrett (Knee/groin)

WR Julio Jones (Hamstring)

Did Not Participate

RB Todd Gurley (knee)

RB Qadree Ollison (Illness)

TE Hayden Hurst (Ankle)

Julio Jones Reinjures Hamstring

Julio Jones on the report was expected as he injured his hamstring again in the loss to the Saints last week.

Falcons interim head coach Raheem Morris gave an update on Monday, but he didn’t seem too confident.

“We’ve got to get Julio in the building; he was in today getting treatment, doing all of the things he needs to do,” Morris said via AtlantaFalcons.com. “… When we get a chance to take him through Wednesday, through Thursday. Obviously, we’ll take Julio to a game-time decision and give him the best opportunity in order to go out there and be able to compete, as long as he’s healthy.”

Todd Gurley Nursing His Bad Knee

Todd Gurley has been dealing with a bad knee since getting draft out of college. He developed arthritis in his knee and reportedly swells up after long workouts or game days.

While he usually misses practice for some extra rest, this week he was listed as “out” because of his knee but no details were given.

The Falcons have been monitoring Gurley’s knee all season and have a touch count plan to keep him but he’s been able to exceed the minimum touch count number (15) in nearly every game.

Gurley has recorded nine touchdowns for 619 yards far this season.

Falcons Activate Dante Fowler

The Falcons also officially activated Dante Fowler off the COVID-19 list.

“We look forward to getting him out there,” Falcons interim coach Raheem Morris said via Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “He’ll run with the trainers today and be a part of practice today. We’ll get a better feel for him after practice and where he is.”

Fowler has missed a lot of time this season, starting with an ankle injury earlier on in the season and struggled to heal from it. After starting to feel better, Fowler was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list for 10 days.

The former Rams defensive end only has 2 sacks to his name as a Falcons player behind Grady Jarrett and Deion Jones and currently tied with Charles Harris.

Fowler will be a nice boost to the secondary if he can get back to full speed and the Falcons will need all the help they can get to slow down a Raiders offense.

