Falcons Trade With Chiefs for Secondary Help

The Atlanta Falcons made three moves ahead of the November 1st, 4 p.m deadline.

First, the team traded Calvin Ridley to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for conditional draft picks.

Second, the team sent safety Dean Marlowe to the Buffalo Bills and received a 2023 seventh-round pick in return.

And then with their third move, the Falcons gave up a seventh-round pick to the Kansas City Chiefs in order to acquire cornerback Rashad Fenton from them.

Fenton Joins Atlanta Dealing With a Hamstring Injury

Fenton opened the 2022 season as a starter for Kansas City, but a hamstring injury caused him to miss the last two weeks.

Because of this, the Chiefs were able to see what rookie cornerback Joshua Williams could do and seemed to be pleased with what they saw as they let Fenton go.

Fenton, who joined the Chiefs in 2019 as a sixth-round pick out of the University of South Carolina, is playing out the final year of his rookie contract.

He appeared in 47 regular-season games with 16 starts with Kansas City and was a part of the team’s Super Bowl-winning team in 2020.

Fenton makes up for the Falcons’ loss of Marlowe and adds depth to a very depleted Falcons secondary.