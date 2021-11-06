Falcons Welcome Back Ex-Georgia Punter from IR, Release WR

The Atlanta Falcons continued to make some necessary moves ahead of Week 9’s matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

To start, they welcomed kicker/punter Cam Nizialek back to practice, who injured his hamstring in Week 4 against Washington and was sent to the injured reserve the following week. The team now has 21 days to activate Nizialek to the 53-man roster.

In some roster moves, the Falcons signed journeyman kicker Elliott Fry to the practice squad and released wide receiver Juwan Green in a corresponding move.

Fry is likely used to this move by now as the Falcons have been using him as their emergency plan all season long.

Have you heard this before? The Falcons signed K Elliott Fry to the practice squad and waived WR Juwan Green. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) November 5, 2021

As for Green, he was elevated once this season when both starting wideouts Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage were out against the New York Jets in Week 5.

The release of Green makes sense after the falcons brought back veteran receiver Marvin Hall earlier this week

Nizialek’s Return Welcomes Back Competition

The Falcons currently have Dustin Colquitt handling the punting duties and Younghoe Koo in charge of the kick-off.

Colquitt was initially signed by Atlanta as some practice competition for Nizialek who shanked two costly punts in the Falcons Week 2 48-25 loss to Tampa Bay. But, head coach Arthur Smith is a firm believer in second chances and had Nizialek redeem himself in Week 3, which he did. Thus, he continued to start up until Week 4 when he was hurt. Colquitt automatically took over Nizialek’s job once he was sent to the IR.

The Falcons will now have a choice to make between the veteran punter, who has done a decent job filling in, and Nizialek, who was on track to turn things around for himself and the team.

Falcons Week 9 Depth Chart vs. Saints

Below you will find the Falcons depth chart against the Saints.

Most notably, No. 1 wideout Calvin Ridley will be unavailable to the Falcons for at least three weeks after the team placed him on the non-football injury list. This means backup Tajae Sharpe will slide into his spot, who led the team through the air against the Carolina Panthers last week.

Offense

QB: Matt Ryan, Josh Rosen, Feleipe Franks

RB: Mike Davis, Cordarrelle Patterson, Wayne Gallman

WR: Calvin Ridley, Tajae Sharpe, Christian Blake

WR: Russell Gage, Olamide Zaccheaus, Frank Darby

TE: Kyle Pitts, Lee Smith

TE: Hayden Hurst, Keith Smith

LT: Jake Matthews, Jason Spriggs

LG: Jalen Mayfield, Josh Andrews

C: Matt Hennessy, Drew Dalman

RG: Chris Lindstrom, Drew Dalman

RT: Kaleb McGary, Jason Spriggs, Colby Gossett

Defense

DL: Grady Jarrett, Marlon Davidson

DL: Tyeler Davison, Ta’Quon Graham

DL: Jonathan Bullard, Mike Pennel, John Cominsky

OLB: Steven Means, Brandon Copeland

LB: Deion Jones, Mykal Walker

LB: Foyesade Oluokun, Daren Bates

OLB: Adetokunbo Ogundeji, Jacob Tuioti-Mariner, James Vaughters

CB: A.J. Terrell, Darren Hall

CB: Fabian Moreau, Avery Williams, Kendall Sheffield

S: Erik Harris, Jaylinn Hawkins

S: Duron Harmon, Richie Grant

Special Teams

K: Younghoe Koo

P: Dustin Colquitt

LS: Josh Harris

H: Dustin Colquitt

PR: Avery Williams, Olamide Zaccheaus

KOR: Cordarrelle Patterson

