Ravens Bring Back ‘Physical’ Starter on 2-Year Deal

Fans of the Baltimore Ravens have seen a number of their free agents sign with teams across the NFL and even their division rivals. However, general manager Eric DeCosta made a key signing on Tuesday, March 19 when he re-signed cornerback Arthur Maulet.

NFL Network reporter Cameron Wolfe broke the news on Tuesday, posting, “Free agent slot CB Arthur Maulet is re-signing 2-year deal with Baltimore Ravens, per source.”

Maulet played a key role for the Ravens during the 2023 offseason and was the Ravens starting nickelback for most of the season.

Free agent slot CB Arthur Maulet is re-signing 2-year deal with Baltimore Ravens, per source. Maulet was a great late training camp signing for Ravens GM Eric DeCosta last summer. After a career year balling out at age 30, the physical Maulet is back in Baltimore on new deal. pic.twitter.com/4qlaLVLRfE — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) March 19, 2024

Wolfe wrote, “Maulet was a great late training camp signing for Ravens GM Eric DeCosta last summer. After a career year balling out at age 30, the physical Maulet is back in Baltimore on new deal.”

Maulet did not sign with the Ravens until July of 2023 and turned out to be a key addition as the Ravens dealt with injuries in their secondary for most of the season.

The Baltimore Ravens posted on their own X account shortly after, “We have agreed to terms on a two-year deal with CB Arthur Maulet. Welcome back, @ArthurMaulet2.”

The corner is likely to man the nickel spot again as well as provide depth with CB Ronald Darby leaving for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Arthur Maulet Caught on After Winding Journey

Maulet found a successful home in Baltimore after what can be described as a journeyman career brought him around much of the league.

The veteran corner went undrafted and signed with the New Orleans Saints in 2017 but only had one combined tackle. 2018 was not much better as he split the season with the Saints and the Indianapolis Colts.

Maulet finally got a chance when he joined up with the New York Jets and started showing his value and ability in the secondary. He then joined the Pittsburgh Steelers and had his two best statistical years with the Steelers.

In 2022, he had 1 interception, 5 passes defended and 59 combined tackles with the Steelers. After his first season with the Steelers, he signed a 2-year, $3.82 million extension and was rewarded for his strong play.

Pro Football Focus graded the veteran as the 45th rated corner out of 127 with a 68.6 overall. He was the second rated corner only trailing Darby, and ahead of star corner Marlon Humphrey.

The Ravens found themselves leaning on Maulet with both Darby and Brandon Stephens manning wings with Humphrey dealing with lingering issues for most of the season.

Reaction to Arthur Maulet’s Return Has Been Positive

DeCosta bringing back Maulet has been mostly applauded by Ravens fans, as they recognize the importance of the depth signing heading into 2024.

Cole Jackson, a popular Ravens’ fan account, posted, “Arthur Maulet is a HUGE signing. Crucial depth and he came into his own in Baltimore. Increases flexibility to get a developmental CB.”

Ravens Nation Live posted, “WHO’S GLAD TO KEEP ARTHUR MAULET IN BALTIMORE? [devil and fire emoji].”

WHO’S GLAD TO KEEP ARTHUR MAULET IN BALTIMORE? 😈🔥 pic.twitter.com/NH6Pb2X7qZ — 𝗥𝗮𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘀 𝗡𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝙇𝙄𝙑𝙀 (@LIVERavenNation) March 19, 2024

Maulet will have a chance to endear himself more in 2024 with Ravens’ fans as they look to chase the Super Bowl.

One X user wrote, “AINT NO PARTY LIKE AN ARTHUR MAULET PARTY!!! TWO. MORE. YEARS!” Another user wrote, “Love the Arthur Maulet signing for Baltimore.”