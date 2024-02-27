Ravens Named ‘Potential Landing Spot’ for Projected $109 Million Pro Bowler

This offseason could bring some major changes to the front seven of the Baltimore Ravens, which could include the loss of star defensive tackle Justin Madubuike. The Ravens may need to replace a majority of their 2023 sack production and one potential replacement is edge rusher Brian Burns.

On Thursday, February 22, Pro Football Focus’ Brad Spielberger projected what he believes are the best potential fits for the 2023 free agent edge defenders. Spielberger projected the Ravens and the Houston Texans as the two potential landing spots for the star rusher.

Burns was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the first round of the 2019 draft and has been a constant trade target. The Panthers so far have been unwilling to deal the sack specialist to this point.

“Burns is a fit in multiple defensive fronts that deploy a healthy dose of even and odd fronts, and he could form a dynamic duo with two young ascending edge rushers in Odafe Oweh or Will Anderson Jr,” Spielberger wrote.

Burns will only be 26 years old by the start of the 2024 season and already has 46.0 sacks under his belt. The two-time Pro Bowler career high in sacks was set during the 2022 season when he hit the 12.5 mark.

Burns has had at least 7.5 sacks in every season since joining the NFL, which is why he is in such high demand.

Ravens Defensive Front Could Look Very Different in 2024

The Ravens led the league in sacks during the 2023 season with 60.0 sacks. However, 4 of the top 5 Ravens sack leaders are free agents this season that may not be back.

Madubuike led the team with 13.0 sacks this season and could be looking at a long list of suitors at his door. Veterans Jadeveon Clowney and Kyle Van Noy are next on the list with 9.5 and 9.0 sacks respectively.

The two vets had resurgences in Baltimore during the 2023 season and both could look to cash one more large contract off this season.

Patrick Queen is number 5 on the list of sack leaders for the Ravens with 3.5 sacks and there has been constant speculation of whether he may return to the Ravens. With $100 million LB Roquan Smith already on the roster, Queen could be a luxury the Ravens cannot afford.

The four players make up 35.0 of the Ravens 60.0 sacks. If Baltimore is unable to bring these key contributors back, then general manager Eric DeCosta may turn to Burns to attempt to replace some of the production.

Brian Burns Looking at Monster Contract if He Gets There

Burns has set himself up for a monster contract from a team desiring his services, but he may not get the chance to even test the market.

PFF’s contract projection for Burns is that he gets franchise tagged by the Panthers. “Burns cannot seem to escape Carolina as the team turns down trade offers and consistently loses football games, but he put together a strong second half of the 2023 season,” PFF wrote.

If he does make it to free agency Burns could be looking at a 9-figure contract. Spotrac’s market value tool gives the former first rounder a projected value of 5-years, $109 million.

Spotrac projects and comps his contract just under the star pass-rushers of the league like T.J. Watt, Myles Garrett, Joey Bosa and Nick Bosa.

Spielberger’s top free agency comparison for Burns was Frank Clark during 2019. The Kansas City Chiefs gave Clark a 5-year, $104 million contract that offseason.

The Ravens have $16.6 million in cap space according to OverTheCap but still have moves they can make to drastically increase that number.

The Ravens may focus on keeping their free agents in Baltimore first, but if that is not possible a pivot to Burns would cost a similar amount.