Ravens Lose 13-Touchdown Starter to AFC Rival Chargers

It is impossible to keep every player in free agency, but the Baltimore Ravens suffered another loss on the opening day of the “legal tampering” phase of free agency. Another key starter from 2023 RB Gus Edwards will not be returning to Baltimore after having a successful contract year.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter posted on X, “Former Ravens’ RB Gus Edwards reached agreement on a two-year deal with the Chargers, per source. Edwards now will be reuniting with former Ravens and current Chargers assistant Greg Roman.”

Edwards stepped in as the starting running back for the Ravens with the mountain of injuries Baltimore suffered at the position in 2023.

Former Ravens’ RB Gus Edwards reached agreement on a two-year deal with the Chargers, per source. Edwards now will be reuniting with former Ravens and current Chargers assistant Greg Roman. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2024

Schefter also noted, “And Gus Edwards now goes from John Harbaugh to Jim Harbaugh.” Edwards will be staying in the conference, but at least leaving the division, and joining a Chargers team that will look retool and compete under Jim Harbaugh.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero broke down the compensation, posting, “The base value of Gus Edwards’ deal with the #Chargers is two years, $6.5 million. He gets $3.375M in guarantees.”

The Chargers were looking to replace RB Austin Ekeler after it was obvious he was not returning to the Chargers (Ekeler signed with the Washington Commanders).

With Justin Herbert at the helm, the Chargers are looking to quickly regain their 2022 playoff form and Edwards should be a solid contributor for the Bolts.

Gus Edwards Rewarded for Workhorse Role for Baltimore

Edwards played a critical role for the Ravens this season as they seemed to suffer injury after injury at the position. Edwards was another undrafted gem the Ravens signed in 2018 and has been a solid backup for a majority of his career.

He was slotted again to backup RB J.K. Dobbins heading into 2023 but plans changed quickly as Dobbins tore his Achilles in Week 1 against the Houston Texans.

Edwards responded by setting career highs in almost every category. He rushed 198 times for 810 rushing yards and a team leading 13 touchdowns.

Gus Edwards will be missed in Baltimore. Definition of underrated and one of the hardest workers out there. The Chargers are getting a solid guy. pic.twitter.com/LwAF4JACVc — The Ravens Realm (@RealmRavens) March 11, 2024

The veteran also provided career highs with 12 catches for 180 receiving yards as well. Edwards has played every role he has been asked and has never appeared to complain outwardly.

When rookie Keaton Mitchell was exploding onto the scene in the middle part of the season, Edwards again took a backup or complimentary role. However, when Mitchell went down with his ACL injury, Edwards again stepped up to be the bell cow that Baltimore needed.

The Ravens had the No. 1 rushing attack in terms of attempts and rushing yards according to Pro Football Reference, and he is being rewarded for being a key part of that attack.

Ravens RB Options Are Getting Slim

Edwards going off the board is one less RB that general manager Eric DeCosta can target for his barren group. The Ravens currently only have Mitchell and veteran RB Justice Hill under contract.

The names are coming off the board quickly though as Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, Tony Pollard, Devin Singletary and Ekeler have all agreed to terms. Derrick Henry is one of the only top tiered backs remaining on the market and the Ravens reportedly have been in contact with him.

They were also named as an “intriguing option” for Aaron Jones after he was released from the Green Bay Packers at the beginning of the flurry.

DeCosta mentioned that the Ravens were hopeful to get something done with Edwards, but it does not look like Baltimore was willing to match the money.

The Ravens need to still make some moves to create cap space as according to OverTheCap they are just over the cap. DeCosta will be sifting through the second wave of free agents as he looks to shop through the bargain group of available running backs.