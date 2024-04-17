Ravens Named as ‘Possible Trade Destination’ for Pro Bowl Touchdown Threat

Voluntary workouts began for teams on Monday, April 15, and with that comes the storylines of who decided not to show up. For the Baltimore Ravens though, it could be more of an interest who did not show up to other team’s practices and may be disgruntled with their current situations.

One of the wide receivers that did not show up to voluntary practices was Denver Broncos WR Courtland Sutton, and Last Word on Sport’s David Latham pegged the Ravens as one of the teams that may be a “possible trade destination.”

9News Broncos reporter Mike Klis reported on Tuesday, April 16, “Source confirms WR Courtland Sutton did not report for Broncos’ voluntary workouts this week.”

Source confirms WR Courtland Sutton did not report for Broncos' voluntary workouts this week. Sutton is 23rd among WRs in 2024 at $13.6M cash. He was T-4 with 10 TDs in 2023 (and 44th with 772 yds). Has two years left on contract at $13.6M, $14M but only $2M guaranteed. #9sports — MikeKlis9NEWS (@mikeklis9news) April 16, 2024

Latham wrote, “Odell Beckham has said his goodbyes, which means that the team must find a new wide receiver.”

Sutton is purportedly looking for a new contract this offseason. However, with a rebuilding Broncos team, that already shipped out QB Russell Wilson and fellow WR Jerry Jeudy this offseason, they may be inclined to continue their reset and pick up some draft pieces.

Klis reported, “[Sutton] Has two years left on contract at $13.6M, $14M but only $2M guaranteed.”

Latham listed the Carolina Panthers, Pittsburgh Steelers, Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers as other possible destinations for the 29-year-old this offseason.

Courtland Sutton Looking for Another Payday

Sutton was drafted by the Broncos in the second round during the 2018 NFL draft and while he has shown flashes, as well as a Pro Bowl season, he has struggled to maintain consistent production.

“Despite his impressive reputation, the wide receiver only has one 1,000-yard season to his name, as he finished last year with 59 receptions for 772 yards,” Latham wrote.

Sutton signed a 4-year, $60.8 million contract in 2021 to lock him into Denver but with the way WR contracts have exploded he is looking for another payday.

COURTLAND SUTTON WITH AN AMAZING TOUCHDOWN. HOLY SHIT🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/3GE7pemdmy — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) November 14, 2023

Latham went on to write, “He did, however, score 10 touchdowns with Russell Wilson throwing him the ball, so he can still make big plays downfield and find the endzone.”

Sutton is still only 29 years old, so he still has plenty of good football in front of him. Latham explained, “After all, they’ve already parted ways with Jeudy, Wilson, and star safety Justin Simmons, so what’s keeping Sutton around?”

Ravens in the Market to Upgrade WR Position

With the loss of Beckham, the Ravens are thin at WR with Zay Flowers being the only true WR that Baltimore can count on. The Ravens plan to lean on the run game with the addition of Derrick Henry, but they need to give QB Lamar Jackson more weapons.

Latham wrote, “Lamar Jackson had two reliable receivers last year and won MVP honors, so a similar result could happen if the Ravens trade for Courtland Sutton.”

Jackson is coming off his second MVP season with a rookie Flowers and aging Beckham, so the possible addition of a touchdown threat in Sutton would only improve their offense.

“With Flowers getting open inside and Mark Andrews dominating the seam, Sutton can provide a much-needed outside threat,” Latham wrote.

The Ravens are coming off a season where they were on the cusp of a Super Bowl but lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game. They need to be going all-in to give themselves the best chance to beat Patrick Mahomes in what could be a potential rematch.

Latham believes, “Baltimore needs as many weapons as they can get if they want to take down Kansas City, and Sutton could be the missing piece to this puzzle.”