Dez Bryant Pumped for Ravens’ Matchup With Cowboys

The Baltimore Ravens are preparing for a critical game with the Dallas Cowboys, and perhaps the most interesting subplot is the fact that wide receiver Dez Bryant will be facing his old team.

Bryant is ready for action this week as the Ravens get set to tangle with the Cowboys, and the former Dallas wideout is ready for all that will come given the matchup with his former squad. As he said, he’s actually looking forward to the action.

"I'm excited. I'm good friends with a lot of guys over there." @DezBryant on playing the Cowboys: pic.twitter.com/plFHFsfN6j — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 5, 2020

Bryant explained:

“It’s cool. It’s kinda cool. I’m excited, I’m looking forward to it. A lot of those guys on that team I know, I’m real good friends with. I think whenever we line up across from one another I think it’s going to be fun. Like I said, it’s going to be an exciting moment.”

Bryant getting back to work will be very exciting for the Ravens as well, as the team needs all the help they can get on offense down the stretch to make a potential playoff run. It will indeed be a lot of fun to see Bryant matching wits with Dallas this week.

Dez Bryant Could Play Major Role for Ravens vs. Cowboys

The Ravens need all the help they can get in terms of having explosive weapons on offense, so being able to see Bryant on the field and juiced up against his former teammates would certainly be notable. The Ravens need to be able to have a dominating offensive performance from a wideout or two in order to be able to win, and Bryant is a wild card with regards to this. It’s possible if he delivers in a game where he figures to be very motivated the Ravens would benefit in a huge way against the Cowboys. They were only a few mistakes away from overtaking the Steelers last week, so Bryant could represent a true x-factor for the offense knowing this.

Dez Bryant Had Successful Run With Cowboys

What will Bryant bring to the Ravens when he gets a chance to show his talent within the offense? There’s no questioning the fact that Bryant has been one of the better wideouts in the game. In his career with Dallas, Bryant put up 7,459 yards and 73 touchdowns in his career with the Cowboys, which spanned from 2010-2017. Bryant was a dominant red zone player and a guy who could match up with anyone physically.

Bryant made 3 Pro Bowls from 2013-2016 during his time with the Cowboys, and was an NFL All-Pro in 2014 when he led the league in touchdowns. Bryant was released by the Cowboys after 2017, and returned to New Orleans only to tear his achilles tendon immediately after, but remained interested in coming back again ever since. Baltimore signed him a few months ago and he has begun his climb to the roster ever since.

Clearly, given what he did in his career, Bryant is excited to see some of his former teammates and try to prove why he still has it on the field. It will be fun to watch and see if he can turn back the clock against his former team this week.

