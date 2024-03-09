Former 1st-Rounder Reacts to Ravens DT Justin Madubuike’s New Contract

It was a good day for Baltimore Ravens‘ fans as the team and star defensive tackle Justin Madubuike agreed to a brand-new contract on Friday, March 8 prior to the start of free agency. His teammate Patrick Queen reacted to the news on X (formerly Twitter) as well.

Queen posted in reply to the news, “BEEEKKKSSSSSS. Dinner on you this time buddy [crying face emoji].”

Madubuike was franchised tagged by Baltimore on Tuesday, March 5 by the team but general manager Eric DeCosta was hopeful that a deal would get done.

BEEEKKKSSSSSS. Dinner on you this time buddy😂 https://t.co/XH3jlw0B0I — 🦈 (@Patrickqueen_) March 8, 2024

Queen and Madubuike were both drafted in the 2020 NFL draft, so they have been teammates for their entire professional careers. Fellow teammate and defender Kyle Van Noy got in on the fun and replied to Queens tweet, “Every time!”

Queen responded to Van Noy writing, “Real talk.” Baltimore’s top ranked defense was a tight knit group and had good chemistry this season.

Both Queen and Van Noy are free agents themselves and while Ravens fans would like to bring both back it may not be possible.

Could Patrick Queen Be the Next Move for the Ravens

When Madubuike was franchised, it put the Ravens over the cap by about $10 million. Fans began to worry that this meant Queen was unlikely to be brought back.

The Ravens already have $100 million invested at the position with Roquan Smith and drafted Trenton Simpson during the 2023 draft. Giving Queen a contract where the average annual value is in the range of $18.13 million, according to Pro Football Focus, just might be a luxury they could not afford.

With this new contract situation for Madubuike, depending on how it is structured, there is slight hope that Queen could be brought back. One user wrote, “You’re next my boy lol,” while another user posted, “Biscotti (aka Deep Pockets) got you up next brother.”

Smith and Queen formed the best linebacking duo in the NFL, and Queen had the best season of his career in a contract year with 133 combined tackles.

He is the top linebacker on the market this offseason and will command a significant contract. Queen’s market will heat up quickly once free agency starts, and he has already been named a good fit for teams like the Seattle Seahawks and Philadelphia Eagles.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have also been linked to Queen recently by a local radio host recently. Queen was a Pro Bowl and All-Pro Second Team linebacker this season and would be a key piece of almost any defense.

What Does Madubuike’s Contract Mean for Baltimore

Madubuike’s 4-year, $98 million deal keeps the breakout DT in the purple and black for the foreseeable future. Coming off a career year, he was due for a major pay raise.

Getting him to sign a long-term deal was DeCosta’s primary goal and he was able to get it done before the start of free agency. He and the Ravens can now address the other holes and pending free agents Baltimore currently has.

The Ravens have 21 free agents and holes at running back and defensive line. They can now focus on addressing these positions, specifically the running back spot.

The Ravens have been linked to key free agents like Derrick Henry and Saquon Barkley. Bringing one of them in would be a significant upgrade at the position and they may now have the resources to make that happen.

They could also instead spread the money around and bring in low risk-high reward type players like they did with Jadeveon Clowney. Ravens’ fans can rejoice that their star DT will be sticking around, and the front office can cross it off their checklist.