Analyst Mocks Ravens to Pick All-American as CB Marlon Humphrey Insurance

We are heavy into draft season for the NFL and only two weeks away from teams officially being on the clock. With draft season comes mock draft season, and ESPN’s Mel Kiper has the Baltimore Ravens addressing their defensive backs at No. 30.

Kiper has the Ravens drafting Alabama Crimson Tide CB Kool-Aid McKinstry at the 30th draft pick. He wrote, “I had been focused on a tackle for the Ravens in my previous mock drafts, but I don’t think we can discount their need at cornerback.”

Adding to the Ravens’ defense may seem redundant as they were No. 1 in points allowed and No. 6 in yards allowed during the 2023 season. However, the Ravens lost multiple starters on their defense and dealt with injuries at the corner position for long periods of time during the season.

Kool-Aid McKinstry paired up with Marlon Humphrey and Brandon Stephens with the Ravens🤔 pic.twitter.com/3HSTDs0qnZ — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) April 10, 2024

Kiper explained, “He’s not the biggest defender (6 feet, 199 pounds), but he has experience matching up with the best of the best in the SEC.”

Mckinstry was a 2023 All-American as a Senior at Alabama. In three seasons, he played 42 games putting up 93 combined tackles, 2 interceptions and 23 passes defended.

“McKinstry, a physical corner who allowed only one touchdown catch as the nearest defender in coverage over the past two seasons, could make sense,” Kiper explained.

Kool-Aid McKinstry Could Be Answer to Injury Questions

The Ravens defense, and more so their cornerbacks were a top unit during the 2023 season, but they dealt with a makeshift group for much of the year.

Kiper wrote, “Marlon Humphrey was limited to 10 games last season.” The star corner missed the first four games of the season and made his debut in Week 5 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Unfortunately, that was just the beginning of an up and down season as he suffered a calf injury against the Cleveland Browns in Week 10, forcing him to miss the next two games.

He returned but then again suffered another calf injury in Week 16 against the Miami Dolphins, which ultimately forced him to miss the last game of the season and divisional round playoff matchup against the Houston Texans.

Humphrey returned against the Kansas City Chiefs but was extremely limited and only played 13 defensive snaps.

McKinstry would be the perfect player to step into Humphrey’s role if his injury woes continued into 2024. The Ravens have emerging star Brandon Stephens and brought back veteran Arthur Maulet this offseason, but other than that they do not have much in terms of proven talent.

Ravens Address Offensive Line With 2nd-Round Pick

Kiper mentioned how he had previously focused on the offensive line for the Ravens with their first-round pick in prior mock drafts, but he still addressed the line in the second round.

At No. 62 Kiper mocked the Ravens picking Kansas State guard Cooper Beeebe. “The Ravens lost both starting guards in free agency, as both Kevin Zeitler and John Simpson signed with new teams,” Kiper explained.

Cooper Beebe uses his compact frame to pull quickly and uses good leverage to lay a nice block as the kick-out player. A huge amount of force was transferred to the EOL defender. pic.twitter.com/UoVFj1xgIX — Caleb James (@CJScoobs) April 10, 2024

Zeitler joined the Detroit Lions and Simpson followed teammate Morgan Moses to the New York Jets, which left the Ravens with only two of their five 2023 starters.

“Beebe has played tackle and guard, but he has short arms for his 6-3 frame. He allowed only one sack over the past three seasons,” Kiper described.

General manager Eric DeCosta will likely make multiple picks on the line to create a competition amongst the roster.