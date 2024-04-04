Ravens Give Super Bowl-Winning Pass-Rusher $9 Million Deal: Report

After seeing Jadeveon Clowney sign with the Carolina Panthers, the Baltimore Ravens weren’t about to let another proven pass-rusher leave in 2024 NFL free agency, so they’ve brought Kyle Van Noy back on a two-year deal.

That’s according to Pat McAfee, who broke the news on the “Pat McAfee Show” on Thursday, April 4: “Breaking news. Kyle Van Noy has signed a two-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens. He’s back.”

BREAKING NEWS: @KVN_03 is BACK with the Baltimore Ravens on a two year deal 👏#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/hf5vkO6bgy — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 4, 2024

Further details were provided by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. He revealed Van Noy’s new contract is “worth $9M. There are also incentives up to a million a year.”

Retaining Van Noy means the Ravens will still field a proven commodity at the edges of their front seven. Van Noy is a decorated veteran who won a pair of Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and proved he still has plenty left in the tank by logging nine sacks for the Ravens last season.

The 33-year-old’s experience, versatility and scheme knowledge will be assets for new defensive coordinator Zach Orr.