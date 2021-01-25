Ravens GM Outlines Timeline for New Lamar Jackson Contract

The Baltimore Ravens have some major contract decisions looming in the coming weeks, and arguably the biggest revolves around a new contract for Lamar Jackson.

It never seemed as if the Ravens would do anything other than bring Jackson back, and that looks to be the route that is going to play out this offseason. Speaking to reporters in his season-ending breakdown, general manager Eric DeCosta was asked about the potential for a deal and said that it is something he is focusing on for the coming days and weeks.

"Lamar certainly deserves a contract… Our intention and my intention is to keep him in Baltimore for many, many years." pic.twitter.com/aUEJbUBNs1 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 25, 2021

DeCosta said:

“I will be talking to Lamar probably within the next 10 days or so, he’s down in Florida, but we’ve got a great relationship. He’s got a great relationship with this organization. He’s a very easy person to talk to and certainly deserves a contract. He has played phenomenal football both of the last couple years and our intention and my intention is to keep him in Baltimore for many, many years.”

A deal coming soon would certainly be significant for the Ravens, because the team needs to find a way to keep the quarterback in the fold. Jackson has become a revelation at the position, and while he has had some troubles with health and consistency this season, he’s certainly a quarterback worth a team hitching their wagon to.

Lamar Jackson’s Next Contract With Ravens Could Be Huge

On the heels of Patrick Mahomes re-setting the market at quarterback this past offseason, folks have begun to take a fresh look at what Jackson could be expected to get paid. The number is astronomical for the quarterback, a projected $42.5 million according to a Spotrac.com projection.

The “value” plan in Baltimore may not be around much longer… Lamar Jackson’s updated calculated valuation soars to $42.5M on the heels of the Mahomes contract. https://t.co/SGfy2QxGHe pic.twitter.com/XwdZbRoDlL — Spotrac (@spotrac) July 16, 2020

Mahomes, of course, secured the bag with his new contract with the Kansas City Chiefs. That deal broke down to be worth $45 million per season. Would Jackson take less money on his deal? A lot will depend on where his career goes before his contract comes up. Should he win a Super Bowl and another MVP, it’s possible Jackson could actually top the Mahomes contract, and many expect him to do just that.

Theoretically, he should be right in the ballpark, however. This deal, while not as much as Mahomes, is certainly close in terms of overall money. It will be interesting to see whether or not Jackson can match or exceed this contract when he gets a deal in the coming months.

Lamar Jackson Stats

This past season, Jackson had more struggles than successes at times statistically, but even in spite of that, he managed to have a solid season this year. Jackson himself had only 2,757 passing yards, 26 touchdowns, 1,005 rushing yards and 7 touchdowns. Those numbers might be lower than what thy were in his NFL MVP season, but it’s long been clear that the stats are only half of what Jackson brings to the table. He is still the unquestioned heart and soul of the entire team, which is why DeCosta is smart to want to wrap him up.

Since being drafted out of Louisville, Jackson has begun to rewrite the book in the league in terms of what a quarterback is and can be with his ability to run and extend the play.. The fact that he was a shoo-in as an All-Pro is a testament to how good Jackson was in 2019. The fact he won MVP last season was also simply a testament to that as well. There’s no question he can still challenge for those awards moving forward.

If Jackson can keep playing this well, he might only continue to cash in further. His first chance to do so is likely to play out soon with this update.

READ NEXT: John Harbaugh Outlines Ravens Best Free Agency Targets