Ravens Urged to Reunite With All-Pro Amid Marlon Humphrey Injury Concern

The Baltimore Ravens were already stretched thin in the secondary before Marlon Humphrey suffered a calf problem against the Miami Dolphins in Week 17. His latest setback means the Ravens would be wise to add a cornerback ahead of the playoffs, and familiar face Marcus Peters fits the bill.

Peters is the “best available depth piece” for the Ravens, according to Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine. He pointed out how “Brandon Stephens and Kyle Hamilton were both out for the game and Marlon Humphrey and Daryl Worley both left the game with injuries.”

The Ravens dumped Peters in the offseason after a successful three-year spell in Baltimore. He’s no longer the force he was, but Peters is a ball hawk with a career-long knack for the big play who’d add plenty to the AFC’s top seed.

Marlon Humphrey’s Latest Injury Tests Ravens’ Depth

Humphrey’s exit against the Dolphins was confirmed by NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe.

Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey has been ruled OUT with his calf injury. Humphrey missed 2 games with a calf injury earlier this season. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) December 31, 2023

It marked the third time Humphrey has missed time this season. Recovering from foot surgery cost him the first four games, while another calf issue kept him out of two more.

Being without No.44 meant the Ravens lost not only their best cornerback on the outside, but also somebody who has become formidable in the slot in recent weeks. His latest absence was also yet another test of the depth assembled by general manager Eric DeCosta.

Fortunately, veterans like Arthur Maulet and Rock Ya-Sin stepped up to fill the void. The latter played 56 snaps against the Dolphins, while Maulet suited up for 44, per Pro Football Reference.

Maulet signed a one-year contract after being cut by the Pittsburgh Steelers last offseason, while Ya-sin also signed for a year after he was ditched by the Las Vegas Raiders.

Both corners are proof of the “major statement for the roster depth” DeCosta has assembled, per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta is on the sideline hugging players. This game a major statement for the roster depth he's built. Ravens were down pretty deep on their depth chart today. Guys like Ben Cleveland, Ronald Darby, Rock Ya-Sin, Justice Hill were all huge in this game. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) December 31, 2023

Snagging Peters this close to the postseason would be another smart, depth-driven move.

Marcus Peters Can Still Help the Ravens

His play deteriorated in 2022, before Peters failed to stick with the Raiders, but he can still help the Ravens. Specifically, by adding a generator of turnovers to coordinator Mike Macdonald’s multiple and creative defense.

Peters has 36 career interceptions to his credit, including nine for the Ravens. One of his best was this instinctive theft against the Tennessee Titans in the Wild-Card playoffs following the 2020 season.

Marcus Peters with a HUGE interception for the @Ravens! 📺 @SkySportsNFL | NFL Game Pass pic.twitter.com/o8FFNH4Odc — NFL UK (@NFLUK) January 10, 2021

He’ll give up a big gain here and there, but Peters will also make his own share of splash plays. His nose for the ball would be the perfect complement to the NFL’s most prolific pass rush.

The Ravens lead the league with 57 sacks, and six of those quarterback takedowns have been logged by defensive backs. Even when they don’t get home for sacks, defensive backs are forcing game-changing takeaways thanks to Macdonald’s blitz designs.

A great example came when the Ravens sent Stephens and Humphrey from both slots to generate a Brock Purdy interception against the San Francisco 49ers.

Adding 30-year-old Peters to the mix would equip Macdonald with another playmaker, but the Ravens are already well stocked either way. Maulet, Ya-Sin and fellow veteran Ronald Darby have all contributed.

The Ravens won’t need Peters if they get Humphrey, Stephens and Hamilton back at 100 percent for the playoffs.