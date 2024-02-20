Ravens Named Best Fit for Former Number 2 Overall Pick

The Baltimore Ravens had the NFL’s best defense in 2023. They’re going to have a tough time repeating the feat in 2024.

The team has more than 20 players heading for free agency this offseason and a decent chunk of that list is made up of important contributors to the defense.

To offset their losses, the Ravens are going to need to be busy in free agency during the 2024 offseason.

That could lead them to a former number two overall pick.

ESPN’s Matt Bowen named the Ravens the best fit for former Washington Commanders and San Francisco 49ers edge rusher Chase Young.

Young is a free agent that could revitalize his career with a move to the Ravens after a tough first four years in the NFL.

Young’s Disappointing Career With the Commanders

When the Commanders drafted Young he was seen as a can’t miss prospect after a standout career at Ohio State.

That career included a spot on the All Big-Ten Second Team in his sophomore season.

Then he turned in a monster junior year.

He had 16.5 sacks, 21 tackles for loss, and 7 forced fumbles that season. As a result he took home just about every accolade possible, including being unanimously voted an All-American.

That was enough to make him the second overall pick in the 2020 draft.

Unfortunately, his first four seasons ended up being a pretty big miss.

Young lived up to the hype in his first season. He won Defensive Rookie of the Year after racking 7.5 sacks and 4 forced fumbles.

That ended up being his peak with the Commanders.

In his second season, Young had just 1.5 sacks in 9 games. In year three, he only played three games.

The team ended up declining the fifth-year option on his rookie deal and then traded him to the 49ers in the middle of his fourth season.

He bounced back a bit in San Francisco. Young had 5 sacks in seven regular season games for the 9ers and even brought Patrick Mahomes down once in the Super Bowl.

Now it seems he could find his way to the team fans were expecting the 49ers to play in the final game of the 2023 season.

A Big Need for the Ravens

The Ravens’ pass rush is going to take a big hit this offseason.

The team has Justin Madubuike, Jadeveon Clowney, and Kyle Van Noy all heading for free agency.

Those three accounted for 31.5 of the Ravens’ 60 sacks in 2023.

It will be very difficult for the team to hold onto all three, especially with Madubuike coming off of an All-Pro season.

Clowney and Van Noy are also both short-term options for the Ravens as they’re both in their 30s.

Young would be a risky addition. He has had major injury and consistency issues over the last few years.

However, if he ends up being anything close to the player he was expected to be, he’d be a huge addition for the Ravens.

If the move pans out, Young is just 24 years old, which could make him a long-term option for the Ravens and help their defense remain one of the league’s best.

If it doesn’t, they’ll find themselves looking for an edge again next offseason, which would probably be the case anyway if they bring Van Noy or Clowney back instead.