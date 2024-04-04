Ex-Ravens WR Named as Replacement for Bills After Trading $96 Million Star

The Buffalo Bills shook up the landscape of the NFL on Wednesday, April 3, when they traded star wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans for a second-round pick in the upcoming draft. With the trade their receiving corps is looking a little barren, but former Baltimore Ravens WR Odell Beckham could be a potential replacement.

Last Word On Sports’ David Latham suggested that the Bills turn to the ex-Ravens receiver to fill the hole Diggs is leaving. Latham wrote, “While they’ll [Buffalo] probably select a receiver early in the NFL Draft, they could use a veteran free agent like Odell Beckham as a short-term fill-in.”

Diggs had another successful season with 107 catches for 1,183 yards and 8 receiving touchdowns, which was his sixth straight season hitting the 1,000-yards mark. However, as Latham points out, “Over the final eight games of 2023, the wideout recorded just 37 receptions for 349 yards and one touchdown.”

The Bills lost Gabe Davis earlier in free agency to the Jacksonville Jaguars, so the group is looking thin at this moment. WRs Curtis Samuel and Khalil Shakir are listed as their current starting receivers heading into the season.

Latham explained, “There was a time when Beckham was one of the best wide receivers in the league. While those days are clearly gone, Odell Beckham is probably the best free agent remaining on the open market.”

Odell Beckham’s Time With Ravens Produced Mixed Results

Beckham signed with the Ravens in April of 2023 as part of an overhaul of Baltimore’s receiving corps. General manager Eric DeCosta signed Beckham to a 1-year deal and drafted Zay Flowers in the first round to jumpstart the Ravens’ receiving game.

While Flowers excelled as a rookie, and by the end of the season was the No. 1 receiver for QB Lamar Jackson, Beckham experienced stretches of dominant play and times where he did not show up in the box score.

Latham wrote, “It took some time for him to shake the rust off, he came alive in the back half of the season.” Beckham had only 9 catches in the first six weeks of the season, including missing two games due to injury.

However, as Latham explains, “From Weeks 9 to 14, Odell Beckham recorded 17 receptions for 343 yards and three touchdowns, putting him on a 17-game pace of 58 receptions for 1,166 yards and 10 touchdowns.”

Beckham was a valuable leader in the locker room and mentor for the young Flowers and contributed to the Ravens success more than just on the field.

Latham advised, “While he’s unlikely to maintain that pace in any environment, this stretch shows he can still play.”

Bills Will Not Be the Only Suitor for Odell Beckham

Beckham’s final numbers with the Ravens may not be through the roof, but he will still be widely sought after.

“The Bills should be interested in Odell Beckham, but they won’t be the only ones hoping to sign the free agent,” Latham advised.

He listed three other teams that could use the veteran’s services, the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, and Carolina Panthers.

The Panthers traded for Diontae Johnson earlier this offseason but still may try to surround QB Bryce Young with more talent. Latham wrote, “They can easily get by with three good but not great options like Beckham, Thielen, and Diontae Johnson.”

The Chargers may need Beckham the most after losing Keenan Allen and Mike Williams this offseason. Quentin Johnston and Joshua Palmer are the only weapons that Justin Herbert currently has.

Joining the Chiefs may hurt Ravens fans after losing to Kansas City in the AFC championship game, but they may need him. Latham wrote, “There is a decent chance that the Kansas City Chiefs will not have Rashee Rice for a sizable portion of the season.”

The Bills and Chiefs offer Beckham a greater chance at contending for a Super Bowl. The Chargers are unknown in terms of their ability to compete but with Herbert they provide a better chance than the Panthers, who may be able to provide the biggest contract.