Eagles’ $45 Million Pro Bowler Named ‘Dream Offseason Trade’ Target for Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens are sure to be active in free agency this offseason, but general manager Eric DeCosta will need to keep an eye on the trade market for any big names that may become available. One of those names that could be available for trade this offseason is Philadelphia Eagles star pass-rusher Haason Reddick.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox believes the defensive end Reddick would be an ideal trade target for the Ravens in his article, “Dream Offseason Trade Scenario for Every NFL Team.”

Knox wrote, “The Baltimore Ravens had the NFL’s top-ranked scoring defense in 2023, but quite a few changes are likely.”

Many of the changes are centered around the 23 free agents the Ravens have this offseason and the minimal cap space they have to work with.

“They have lost defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, who took the Seattle Seahawks’ head coaching job, and defensive standouts like Patrick Queen, Jadeveon Clowney and Geno Stone are slated to hit free agency,” Knox pointed out.

Furthermore, their defensive line could take a significant hit with DT Justin Madubuike potentially leaving this season. Knox also points out, “Clowney, Kyle Van Noy and Brent Urban all set to be free agents.”

Reddick is a two-time Pro Bowler, All-Pro Second Team and finished fourth in Defensive Player of the Year voting in 2022. When a player of his caliber comes available teams will jump at the opportunity.

The star LB has 58.0 career sacks, 16 forced fumbles and 99 QB hits in his young career.

The Ravens could be replacing a majority of their 2023 league leading sack defense, “Fortunately, a top-tier sack artist just might be available,” Knox wrote.

Haason Reddick’s Availability Is a Confusing Situation

Knox wrote “might” because the situation with Reddick’s availability could be considered cloudy at this point.

On Sunday, February 11, prior to the Super Bowl, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport posted, “All-Pro edge rusher Haason Reddick has received permission to seek a trade following another disruptive season featuring double digit sacks.”

Reddick responded himself on Tuesday, February 13, to say, “Never asked for a trade. However, I do understand it’s a business. Preparing for whatever is next!”

"He’s outperformed that contract, which was low at the time. I mean, when he signed it, I think a lot of us thought, wow, that’s a steal for a guy who’s gotten double-digit sacks at that point in back-to-back seasons with two different teams…"@DZangaroNBCS on Haason Reddick pic.twitter.com/SWGQKZboAi — JAKIB Sports (@JAKIBSports) February 19, 2024

However, according to Knox, “The mixed message seems to suggest the Eagles would prefer to shop him.”

Originally drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in 2017, the 29-year-old just finished his second season in Philadelphia where he hit 11.0 sacks. It was Reddick’s fourth straight season of double-digit sacks, with his career high occurring in 2022 with 16.0.

It is unclear if there is bad blood between the team and Reddick, but it is very odd that the Eagles would be attempting to cut lose a pass rusher in his prime. Reddick will be entering the final year of his 3-year, $45 million contract he signed after leaving the Carolina Panthers.

The Cost Could Be Lower Than Normal for Baltimore

Reddick will have a cap hit of $21.37 million coming into the season so the first task would be for DeCosta to make the numbers work.

If the Ravens get past that step the question would become, what is this going to cost in terms of draft compensation?

Knox wrote, “Pass-rushers of Reddick’s caliber typically command first-round compensation on the trade market. However, a deep free-agent class and Philadelphia’s apparent willingness to move him could keep his price point down.”

The mixed messages referenced above seem to indicate that the Eagles have no problem moving him and may even be motivated to move the star.

“The Temple product may only command a second-round pick, which is what the Washington Commanders got for Montez Sweat at the trade deadline,” Knox proposed.

The Ravens are picking at the back of the second round and if that is the price, then DeCosta may jump all over a potential deal.

Know wrote, “Landing Reddick at that price point, possibly with a 2025 selection, would be a dream for the Ravens.”