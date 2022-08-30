Ravens to Sign Veteran Ex-Cardinals Running Back: Reports

The Baltimore Ravens are set to sign former Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake pending a physical on Tuesday, per USA Today’s Josina Anderson.

Drake arrived in Baltimore on Monday night, according to his Twitter, and appeared to confirm his addition to the Ravens’ backfield with a cryptic purple emoji on Tuesday morning. He was cut by the Raiders last week after a disappointing 2021 season ended with a broken ankle in December.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport also reported the veteran running back’s visit to the Ravens, calling it, “A potential perfect opportunity for Drake, who should get immediate touches.”

Indeed, the Ravens have been looking for opportunities to upgrade their running back room with co-starters J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards still working their way back to full health after last year’s season-ending injuries. While Dobbins has returned to practice, he’s yet to participate in any full-team work, and Edwards has been ruled out until at least Week 5 after being placed on the Reserve/Physically Unfit to Perform list on August 23.

As a result, Drake could take on a sizable role in the Ravens offense right away as the most proven running back on the team. The former Miami Dolphins and Arizona Cardinal leads Baltimore’s running backs in career games played (89), games started (39), rushing attempts (758), rushing yards (3,384) and all-purpose touchdowns (36) despite being a year younger than offseason signing Mike Davis.

Drake’s efficiency has declined over his six-year career, with 4.8 yards per carry over his first four seasons dropping to 4.0 YPC in his last two. He rushed for 955 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2020 with the Cardinals, though those numbers dropped to 254 yards and two touchdowns in 2021.

What Drake Brings to Baltimore

Drake should be a pass-catching threat out of the Ravens’ backfield with at least 40 targets and 30 receptions in four of his last five NFL seasons, including a stellar 2018 with 53 catches, 477 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns.

He also has plenty of experience in a gap rushing scheme like the Ravens currently employ, though he’ll need to get used to taking read-option handoffs from Lamar Jackson.

Drake also has elite top-gear speed that the Ravens severely lacked last year, though a full recovery from his broken angle will be necessary to recapture his breakaway ability.

Ravens Could Make Another RB Move

While Drake’s signing was reported on August 30, it may not become official until later in the week after the Ravens set their initial 53-man roster and open up a few spots by moving players to injured reserve.

Baltimore is unlikely to carry five running backs on their roster, so they could be planning to move Dobbins to injured reserve to start the regular season, which would sideline him until at least Week 5.

The Ravens could also be planning to cut Davis or fourth-year back Justice Hill. Neither have more than $200,000 guaranteed on their contracts, and the team would save $895,000 against the salary cap by releasing either player, per OverTheCap.

Hill could get claimed off waivers after a successful recovery from last year’s Achilles tear and a strong training camp. Davis, however, would not be subject to waivers as he is a vested veteran with at least four years of experience, so the Ravens could release him with the intention to bring him back to the 53-man roster or practice squad as soon as possible.