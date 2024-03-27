Sportsbook Win Total Predicts Ravens Will Win AFC North Again in 2024

The 2023 regular season was a huge success for the Baltimore Ravens.

They finished with a 13-4 record, winning them the AFC North and giving them the best record in the NFL.

Their postseason performance didn’t match up with that regular season success, but it looks like sportsbooks are still expecting them to have another successful season in 2024.

DraftKings Sportsbook set the Ravens’ win total at 11.5 games for the 2024 season.

That number is the highest in the division. The Bengals are second at 10.5 games. The Browns and Steelers are tied for third at 8.5 games.

Baltimore’s win total also puts them among the top teams in the league. The Chiefs and 49ers are the only other teams in the NFL with a win total of 11.5.

In 2024, the Ravens could have a tougher time reaching the 12 wins they need to go over the number than they did last season.

A Weaker Ravens Roster

The Ravens have suffered some major losses during the 2024 offseason.

Patrick Queen left in free agency after making the All-Pro team in 2023.

Kevin Zeitler is gone after making his first Pro Bowl.

John Simpson was the team’s other starting guard in 2023. He left too.

Jadeveon Clowney and Kyle Van Noy finished second and third respectively in sacks last season and both are still testing free agency.

Geno Stone had seven interceptions as a backup safety and he found another team this offseason.

Morgan Moses was traded after spending last season as the team’s starting right tackle.

The only free agents they have replaced this offseason were running backs Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins. They brought in Derrick Henry to take over as the RB1.

The Ravens seem to be hoping that they can make up for these losses with some of the younger players they have on their bench, but it’s going to be difficult for them to get back to the same level they reached in 2023 after losing so much talent and not replacing that talent.

A Tougher AFC North in 2024

While the Ravens had one of the NFL’s most talented rosters in 2023, the rest of the division dealt with some major issues.

The Steelers had a quarterback problem.

The Bengals only had Joe Burrow for 10 games and he wasn’t at 100% for a good chunk of those.

Deshaun Watson struggled and also missed a lot of time with an injury, leading to the Browns starting four different quarterbacks in 2023. They also lost Nick Chubb for the season early in the year.

This offseason, the Steelers have fixed their QB problem by bringing in Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. They’ve also made other big acquisitions, like signing Queen.

The Bengals are going to have Burrow back at 100% next seasons and either already had or have found replacements for every one of their major losses.

Getting Watson back might not fix things for the Browns, but Chubb coming back will help their run game. They’ve also addressed most of their losses and should be at least as good as they were last season.

All of this, coupled with the first place schedule they are going to face will make winning the division a much more difficult task in 2024.