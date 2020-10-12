Barcelona Double Young Star’s Buyout Clause to $236 Million

Ronald Araujo’s buyout clause at Barcelona has doubled from €100 million ($118m) to €200m ($236m) following his official promotion to the first-team.

The 21-year-old has made the move from Barcelona B to the senior squad for 2020-21 and will wear the No. 4 shirt at the Camp Nou.

Our 2020/21 first team squad numbers are set! 💪🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/MeFcJPDyN8 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 6, 2020

Araujo arrived at Barca in 2018 on a five-year contract which stated his buyout clause would increase to $236m ‘if he arrived in the first team,’ according to Sport’s German Bona.

The Uruguay international now looks set for an important role at Barcelona despite only turning 21 in March. He is Ronald Koeman’s third choice center-back, ahead of Samuel Umtiti, and will provide back-up to Gerard Pique and Clement Lenglet.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Araujo Impresses Against Sevilla

Araujo has already made an impact at Barcelona this season. He replaced the suspended Lenglet in the 1-1 draw against Sevilla and even caught the eye during the warm-up.

The defender went on to put in a commanding performance alongside Pique at the Camp Nou against the Europa League winners.

Ronald Araújo against Sevilla Minutes played: 90

Touches: 71

Accurate passes: 59 (89%)

Long balls: 8 (4)

Key passes: 1

Dribble attempts: 1 (1)

Possession lost: 7

Duels won: 5

Fouls: 0

Tackles: 1

Dribbled past: 0

Error led to shot: 0 Stepping up. pic.twitter.com/zhd161l1MF — Barça Worldwide (@BarcaWorldwide) October 4, 2020

Koeman has since taken time out to praise Araujo in a recent interview with Barca TV.

“Araujo has a great future ahead of him. He is physically strong and pretty fast. He is a kid who wants to learn. He is always open to learning new things. He has things to improve, which is normal at his age.”

The defender is currently on international duty with Uruguay and has spoken about how pleased he was to be called up to the national team for their 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

“It is a dream to be here in the first team squad. In the past sometimes I was with the U20s. Wearing my country’s shirt is very nice, very beautiful, a pride. Now I’m with the first team, with the great players, and given what the national team means for our country and all of us, the truth is I’m very, very happy.”

Uruguay beat Chile 2-1 in their first fixture and take on Ecuador on Tuesday.

Real Madrid Wanted Araujo?

Araujo looks to have a big future ahead of him at Barcelona but was also wanted by fierce rivals Real Madrid, according to Bona.

The defender’s former coach Sergio Cabrera was contacted by Los Blancos “a week” before Araujo was due to sign for Barcelona. However, the call came too late as Ramon Plans, Barca’s sporting director, “already had everything tied down.”

Araujo’s signing looks like being an astute piece of business by Barca. He cost just €1.7m plus €5.2m in variables when he arrived at the club in August 2018 from Boston River.

READ NEXT: Barcelona Legend Carles Puyol Reveals His Favorite Clasico