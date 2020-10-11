Barcelona Legend Carles Puyol Reveals His Favorite Clasico

Carles Puyol is a player who knows all about El Clasico and has revealed his favorite ever match between eternal rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Perhaps unsurprisingly the former center-back has opted for the Catalan giants’ infamous 6-2 thrashing of their fierce rivals at the Santiago Bernabeu back in 2009.

Puyol reminisced about the famous game at a sports festival on Sunday and explained why it was his favorite memory, according to La Vanguardia.

“I made my debut in the Clásico with a 2-2 at the Camp Nou, but if I have to choose one, I choose the 2-6 at the Bernabéu. It was our first year with Pep Guardiola. We started the League very well, but then Madrid began to come back. There were three games to go, we had four points to go and winning that game was the sentence.”

The former Barca skipper scored his team’s second goal in the match, heading home after 20 minutes to make it 2-1 to the visitors. Goals from Thierry Henry, Gerard Pique, and a Lionel Messi double secured the win. Barca went on to win La Liga and finished the season with the treble.

Puyol Talks Messi Future

Puyol also took time out to discuss Messi’s future at Barcelona after a summer of discontent. The captain told Barcelona he wanted to leave but has ended up staying after being unable to find a way out.

His former captain Puyol says he is glad that the Argentine has remained at the Camp Nou and is hoping he can continue at the club.

“Like any culé, I did not want Messi to leave, but this is football. In the end he decided to stay, he recently said that he is motivated, that he wants to win and we hope he can continue with us for many years. He is a huge asset for LaLiga, he is one of the best in the world.”

Messi’s current contract expires at the end of the season which means he will be able to walk away for free unless he signs a contract extension in the meantime. Close friend and former striker partner Luis Suarez has tipped the Argentine to stay at the club despite his recent frustrations.

Next Clasico Coming Up

Messi will come up against Real Madrid again in El Clasico later this month when the two teams face off in the famous fixture for the first time in 2020-21. Ronald Koeman’s side welcome Los Blancos to the Camp Nou on October 24.

The Catalan giants have enjoyed the better of the fixture in recent years but struggled last season against Real Madrid. They drew 0-0 at home in December and were beaten 2-0 at the Bernabeu.

Messi moved past Xavi as the Barca player with the most appearances against Real Madrid last time out and is also the top scorer in the famous fixture. The 33-year-old has netted 26 goals in El Clasico and will hope to add to his tally later this month.

