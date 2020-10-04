Barcelona Told Memphis Depay Could Sign on Deadline Day

Lyon sporting director Juninho has said it’s “possible” that captain Memphis Depay could sign for Barcelona on Monday.

The Netherlands international has been linked with a move to the Camp Nou for some weeks now, and Juninho spoke to Téléfoot Chaine about the transfer saga.

“He has 12 months left on his contract, so… He has got an agreement with Barcelona, we don’t hide that. It is possible that Memphis signs for Barcelona tomorrow, but it is not certain. He is the most likely to go. If he stays he will help us.”

Juninho’s words are in stark contrast to club president Jean-Michel Aulas who had previously said he wanted all the club’s transfer business finished by last Friday.

Depay was left out of Lyon’s starting XI for Sunday’s match against Marseille amid uncertainty over his future.

Lyon manager Rudi Garcia on his XI: "I chose in terms of form and also in terms of what could happen tomorrow (for Memphis). I am having faith in people who I know will be here tomorrow, like Houssem Aouar, which I am very happy about." (TC) — Get French Football News (@GFFN) October 4, 2020

Barcelona have until 6 p.m. ET on Monday to complete a deal for Depay before the transfer window closes until January but may find it difficult to complete a deal unless they can offload players first.

Manager Ronald Koeman spoke about potential signings and the club’s difficult financial situation in his press conference ahead of Sunday’s match.

“There are two positions in the team where it would be good to get an extra player. Center-back and the No. 9. We have competition now up front and we can change players but we have a lot of games to play. These are the two positions where it would be useful to have an extra player.”

Barcelona are after a new No. 9 to replace Luis Suarez who has left for Atletico Madrid. Depay can play in that position, or out wide, and knows Koeman well from working with the coach for the Netherlands national team.

READ NEXT: Coutinho Explains Barcelona Goal Celebration Against Sevilla