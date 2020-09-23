Barcelona’s Sergi Roberto Hopes To Finish Career in MLS

Barcelona‘s Sergi Roberto has admitted he’d like to finish his career in Major League Soccer after his time with the Catalan giants is up.

The 28-year-old is a product of the club’s famous La Masia youth academy and told RAC1 that although he’s never really contemplated leaving the Camp Nou he would be tempted by a spell in MLS.

“I never considered leaving. Over the summer you always hear of interest from other teams. But I have always said that as long as I’m playing regularly then the idea of going doesn’t even come into my head. I’ll admit that I’d like to spend the last few years of my career in the United States. I’d like to live the MLS experience.”

Manchester City were rumored to be interested in Roberto over the summer, but the versatile star’s agent, Josep Maria Orobitg, played down speculation he could leave the club.

“Sergi Roberto has no plans to leave Barca. Now there are no clubs showing interest and Barça has not submitted any proposals for the player to us.”

Roberto’s current deal at Barcelona runs until 2022 and includes a buyout clause set at €500 million.

Roberto Discusses Messi Situation

Roberto also spoke about Barcelona captain Lionel Messi during the interview. The Argentine told the club he wanted to leave in August but has since confirmed he will be staying.

“I came to believe he wasn’t staying. He is our captain and the best player that Barça has ever had, so it was hard to imagine Barça without Leo” “Messi has given everything for this club. The way he has played all these years, it’s understandable that he might think of trying a different experience. I had my fingers crossed for him to stay. We’re stronger with him.” “Ever since I joined the first team, he has always been as hungry and ambitious as ever. He is very professional.”

Although Messi will spend the 2020-21 campaign at Barcelona it’s not clear what his future plans are. The 33-year-old’s current deal expires in the summer when he’ll be able to walk away for free.

Much may depend on how Barcelona fare in the coming months under new boss Ronald Koeman. Roberto added that the Dutch coach “makes us work very hard” but is backing him to succeed at the Camp Nou.

