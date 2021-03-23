7 Best Bike Seats for Babies: Compare & Save

The Topeak Babyseat II is a popular bike seat for babies thanks to its versatility and numerous safety features. Babyseat II is compatible with 26- and 27.5-inch bikes along with 650b and 700c wheels. A separate version is available to fit bikes with disc brakes.

Your little one is safe and secure in the Babyseat, which features a cocoon-like wrap-around seat structure. Parents also appreciate the updated shoulder harness, which can be adjusted in many height positions for maximum stability.

Adjustable footrests and straps keep feet comfortable and prevent contact with the bike’s wheels. There’s also an integrated roll bar for additional head protection. You can even carry the seat by the bar when necessary.

Topeak has also created a comfortable baby seat complete with a recessed area to accommodate helmets and a removable seat pad. An innovative suspension system absorbs bumps and jolts for a smoother ride.

The rear rack is just as stable and secure as the seat itself, thanks to its sturdy T6 aluminum construction. Plus, its MTX track system makes this rear bike rack compatible with your favorite Topeak trunk bag.

This bike carrier for babies weighs just under seven pounds and has a maximum weight capacity of 48.5 pounds, which makes it a solid choice for parents who want a seat that can comfortably accommodate a growing child.

There is no specific age requirement for this seat, although Topeak recommends checking with a pediatrician if you’re kid is under 12 months old. Children should be able to sit independently in the carrier.