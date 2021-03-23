7 Best Bike Seats for Babies: Compare & Save

Biking with your baby can be a fun and rewarding activity. However, you’ll want to make sure that your little one is up for the challenge. Several of these best bike seats for babies cater to kids as young as nine months old, but it’s a good idea to check with your pediatrician first to ensure your child will be safe and secure.
We’ve put together a separate list of the best bike seats for kids, many of which have higher weight limits to accommodate growing children.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $169.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $99.98 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $209.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $199.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $49.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $120.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $92.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Topeak Baby Seat II (Non-Disc Rack)Price: $169.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Available for bikes with and without disc brakes
- Roll bar doubles as a carrying handle
- Suspension system provides a smoother ride
- Seat doesn't recline
- May not be compatible with all beach cruisers
- Not compatible with rear suspension bikes
The Topeak Babyseat II is a popular bike seat for babies thanks to its versatility and numerous safety features. Babyseat II is compatible with 26- and 27.5-inch bikes along with 650b and 700c wheels. A separate version is available to fit bikes with disc brakes.
Your little one is safe and secure in the Babyseat, which features a cocoon-like wrap-around seat structure. Parents also appreciate the updated shoulder harness, which can be adjusted in many height positions for maximum stability.
Adjustable footrests and straps keep feet comfortable and prevent contact with the bike’s wheels. There’s also an integrated roll bar for additional head protection. You can even carry the seat by the bar when necessary.
Topeak has also created a comfortable baby seat complete with a recessed area to accommodate helmets and a removable seat pad. An innovative suspension system absorbs bumps and jolts for a smoother ride.
The rear rack is just as stable and secure as the seat itself, thanks to its sturdy T6 aluminum construction. Plus, its MTX track system makes this rear bike rack compatible with your favorite Topeak trunk bag.
This bike carrier for babies weighs just under seven pounds and has a maximum weight capacity of 48.5 pounds, which makes it a solid choice for parents who want a seat that can comfortably accommodate a growing child.
There is no specific age requirement for this seat, although Topeak recommends checking with a pediatrician if you’re kid is under 12 months old. Children should be able to sit independently in the carrier.
-
2. CyclingDeal Standard Rear Bicycle Carrier SeatPrice: $99.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Quick-release clamp for easy installation and removal
- Generally fits kids between nine months and four years old
- Secure seat tube clamp attachment
- Won't work on dual suspension bikes
- Not intended for use on beach cruisers
- Seat doesn't recline
If you’re riding a standard 26- or 27.5-inch mountain bike or a 29er, the CyclingDeal Rear Bicycle Carrier for babies is a comfortable fit. You can also safely install the seat on bikes with 700c wheels. However, this seat isn’t recommended for beach cruisers or dual suspension bikes.
With a weight limit of 40 pounds, you don’t have to worry about your little one outgrowing this baby bike seat anytime soon. According to the manufacturer’s size guide, kids ages nine months through four years old should be able to comfortably fit into the seat, as long as they don’t exceed the weight limit.
There are several noteworthy safety features to ensure your precious cargo is secure as you ride. For example, the seat comes with a thoughtfully designed seat belt buckle that’s simple for parents yet virtually impossible for curious young minds to figure out. An adjustable footrest ensures passengers are comfortable and secure.
The seat weighs just 6.6 pounds, which makes it simple to install and remove. Plus, you won’t have to haul excess weight around as your little one grows. A quick-release mechanism allows you to quickly install and remove the seat.
-
3. Hamax Caress Rear Child Bike SeatPrice: $209.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Shock-absorbing suspension adapter
- Award-winning Scandinavian design
- Plenty of room for a helmet
- Only compatible with racks between 4.7 and 7.2 inches wide
- Rack mount option doesn't include a rack
- Some competitors offer better cushioning
The Hamax Caress isn’t cheap, but satisfied parents agree that you can’t put a price tag on safety and security for babies and children. This highly adjustable rear child bike seat is a comfortable choice for kids ages nine months and over. With a 48.5-pound weight limit, you won’t have to worry about your baby outgrowing the Caress in the near future.
Its award-winning Scandinavian design helps set this rear bike seat apart from the crowd. In addition to its stylish appearance, the seat features virtually unmatched comfort and safety features. For example, it reclines up to 20 degrees and has plenty of room for a helmet. The seat is spring-loaded, and you will hear a click when the bracket is securely locked in place. There are also green indicators to let you know when the bars are properly mounted. A quick-release system allows for easy on and off.
A harness with shoulder padding keeps babies secure and comfortable on the go. Even the smallest passengers will also appreciate the innovative shock absorption system, which includes a dual-bar steel suspension system to dampen vibrations.
Other comfort-oriented perks include integrated padding and a footrest system that can be easily adjusted single-handedly. In fact, all adjustable components on this seat can be used with just one hand.
-
4. Thule Yepp Nexxt MiniPrice: $199.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Designed to fit most normal and ahead stems
- Shock-absorbing technology for maximum comfort
- Adjustable footrests and foot straps
- May not work on all mountain or hybrid bikes
- Some competitors offer higher weight limits
- Knees may contact the seat when pedaling
Thule builds on its popular Yepp Mini by creating an even lighter bike seat and adding more comfort and safety features. The Yepp Nexxt Mini weighs just 4.2 pounds, which is an improvement over the heavier 7.7-pound Yepp Mini. Both seats prioritize safety with an adjustable padded five-point harness.
The Yepp Nexxt Mini is designed for children from nine months to three years old. A weight limit of 33 pounds means this is a seat your little one can definitely grow into.
Thule is renowned for its first-class safety and comfort features, and this baby bike seat doesn’t disappoint. As a busy parent, you’ll appreciate the magnetic safety buckle, which is quick and easy to secure in place. It’s also childproof so you don’t have to worry about your little one getting loose as you pedal. Kids will enjoy a pleasant ride thanks to the seat’s innovative shock-absorption system.
We’ve already mentioned the generous weight capacity, which ensures this seat can comfortably support growing kids. Another perk is its adjustable footrests and foot straps. The seat also has a handlebar for added comfort on rides.
The Yepp Nexxt Mini features a universal quick-release bracket that works with normal handlebar stem diameters between 20 and 28mm and ahead stems with a diameter of 28.6mm. However, some cyclists complain that the seat doesn’t work with certain mountain or hybrid bikes. It’s worth checking with the manufacturer to ensure the seat will fit your bike before purchasing.
-
5. Bellelli Bicycle Baby CarrierPrice: $49.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Wide and safe leg and foot protection
- Water-resistant material
- Height-adjustable three-point safety harness
- Only supports up to 33 pounds
- Doesn't have a five-point harness
- May not work on bikes with disc brakes
The Bellelli bicycle baby carrier keeps your little one safe and comfortable from head to toe with features such as a three-point height-adjustable safety harness and wide legs and feet for maximum protection. This seat supports up to 33 pounds.
High sideboards add an extra element of protection and keep your child contained during the ride. Parents will also appreciate the height-adjustable footrests, which can be altered as needed to fit growing kids.
Quick-release mechanisms make outings easier for busy parents. The Bellelli is one of the best baby bike seats for squirmy toddlers thanks to its childproof safety buckle. As a busy parent, you won’t spend more than a few seconds fastening and releasing the buckle. Adjustments can even be made using just one hand.
This baby bike seat is equally comfortable for babies and parents. The seat is a relatively lightweight 7.5 pounds and is made with non-toxic plastic. Ventilation holes along the shoulders and back keep little ones cool, even on the hottest days.
You can easily mount the seat onto the frame just below the saddle post. Not only is attaching and removing the seat a fast and simple task, you can also effortlessly swap the baby bicycle carrier between bikes.
-
6. iBert Safe-T-SeatPrice: $120.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Small integrated steering wheel keeps kids entertained
- Made with rust-resistant aluminum
- Easy to load and unload your kid
- Not much support for the head or upper body
- Warranty is only two years
- Need to purchase support arm separately to mount on other bikes
If you’re shopping for the best bike seats for babies in terms of lightweight construction and minimal bulk, the popular iBert Safe-T-Seat is a solid choice. However, this baby bike seat lacks the back and neck support that many competitors offer.
To ensure your outings are safe and comfortable for your little one, this seat should only be used when your kid can independently sit up and support the weight of a helmet on his or her head.
Many parents find that as long as their baby is comfortable, this iBert seat is a really fun choice for family outings. If you’re new to cycling or you don’t feel fully confident having extra weight at the front of your bike, the seat’s stable center mount will help you feel more confident. It’s also easier to see over and around the seat given its minimalist design.
Having your little one perched up front allows for better communication. You can also point out various sights and sounds as you ride for a more interactive experience. There’s even a small steering wheel to encourage your little one to join in on the action.
This is definitely a bike seat that you can keep around as your child grows, as it supports up to 38 pounds. The Safe-T-Seat also attaches and detaches in just minutes and is made with durable rust-resistant aluminum and stainless steel.
-
7. INNOLIFE Front Mounted Baby Bicycle SeatPrice: $92.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Footrests don't prevent feet from hitting wheels
- Suitable for kids as young as eight months old
- Supports up to 110 pounds
- Vague assembly instructions
- Doesn't have back padding
- No quick-release mechanism
Babies as young as eight months old can come along for the ride in this baby bike seat with a front mount. The seat also fits kids up to four years old and supports up to 110 pounds. This seat’s aluminum alloy tube is sturdy enough to put even the most anxious parents at ease.
If you’re looking for a bike seat that will fit a growing child, this carrier is a solid choice. Not only are the seat’s pedals height adjustable, they’re also foldable if your kid no longer needs them. You can also open up or remove the front security bar to remove your little one.
This front-mounted bike seat for kids is suitable for a wide variety of bikes, including most folding bicycles, mountain bikes, road bikes, and electric bikes. You should be able to install the seat on bicycles in many bike-share programs.
When Can a Baby Ride in a Bike Seat?
Biking with your baby can be a safe and fun activity. However, you'll want to make sure that your little one is able to withstand the demands of riding along before you head out.
For starters, the child should be able to comfortably support themselves and the weight of a helmet, according to the International Bicycle Fund. A kid's helmet often weighs around 10 ounces. You may need to wait a few months after this stage to ensure your young child is fully prepared.
What Is the Safest Bike Seat for a Baby?
As a parent, it's up to you to determine which is the safest seat for your baby. There is no single right answer here, as every kid is different. We've included front and rear bike seats in our comprehensive guide to offer something for every parent.
As far as safety features are concerned, the Thule Yepp Nexxt Mini is one of our favorites for its adjustable five-point harness.
We also like the Topeak Babyseat II, which has a cocoon-like wrap-around seat structure for maximum protection.
Can a 7-Month-Old Go in a Bike Seat?
The Bicycle Helmet Safety Institute recommends waiting until your child is at least 12 months old to venture out together for a ride.
However, several manufacturers offer bike seats for babies as young as eight or nine months old.
Most manufacturers suggest checking with your pediatrician to determine whether your little one is ready for a ride in a bike seat.
See Also:
- 9 Best Mountain Bikes for Women
- 11 Best Bike Seats for Kids: Compare & Save
- 11 Best Dog Bike Baskets & Carriers
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.