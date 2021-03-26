15 Best Balance Bikes for Toddlers

We also highly recommend these best bike seats for kids if you want to go on longer adventures with your little one.

Shopping for a bike of your own? Check out our best electric beach cruisers .

Gone are the days of learning to ride on clunky and potentially scary training wheels. If you’ve never heard of a balance bike before, you’re in for a treat. These pedal-less bikes are propelled by foot and keep kids close to the ground to boost their confidence and balance. Toddlers as young as 18 months old can successfully learn to ride a balance bike. We’ve reviewed and compared the best balance bikes for toddlers available right now.

Our Unbiased Reviews

What Is a Balance Bike?

A balance bike is an increasingly popular alternative to a bike with training wheels. One of the biggest disadvantages of a training wheel bike is that it's never quite balanced properly. Not only can this make kids feel uncomfortable, it also means they still haven't mastered the art of balancing on their own when it's time to upgrade to a bike without training wheels.

Instead, your kid will learn to properly balance on a pedal-less bike. Toddlers quickly discover how to use their feet to propel themselves along the ground. Balance bikes are typically smaller all-around than bikes with training wheels, which makes them more accessible for younger children.

When used correctly, a balance bike can inspire confidence and even result in fewer falls than a bike with training wheels. Plus, balance bikes are better able to handle potentially tricky terrain.

The majority of our list includes balance bikes for toddlers who are learning to ride indoors. However, many of these bikes for toddlers are well suited for occasional outdoor adventures.

What Age Is Best for a Balance Bike?

Toddlers can begin learning to ride a balance bike at just 18 months old, according to the City of Davis, CA. However, some kids might not be comfortable on a balance bike until they're closer to 24 months old.

One of the biggest advantages of a balance bike over a training wheel bike is its user-friendly design. An 18-month-old toddler who is too small for a training wheel bike may be able to easily fit on a balance bike.

Additionally, traditional training wheel bikes can tilt to one side as the child is learning to ride. While this might prevent tips and spills, it also means kids often have to learn to balance again once they graduate to a pedal bike.

Which Is the Best Balance Bike for a 1-Year-Old?

If your kid is 12 months old, a balance bike for babies might be a better option. Many experts recommend starting young children on a balance bike for toddlers around 18 months of age.

Of course, you can still purchase a bike for your little one to enjoy at a slightly older age. We've reviewed several bikes for kids as young as 1.5 years old.

One of our favorites is the Yvolution Y Velo Junior Balance Bike, which has an innovative double-wheel design for added stability. You can even remove one of the wheels to create a more traditional balance bike as your little one progresses.

Which Is the Best Balance Bike for a 2-Year-Old?

By 24 months of age, your little one should comfortably fit on most of the best balance bikes for toddlers on our list.

While the popular Strider 12 Sport can be used by kids as young as 18 months old, it's a solid choice for kids through age five. Quick-release seat posts and handlebars accommodate various heights, so you don't have to worry about finding a replacement bike any time soon.

Which Is the Best Balance Bike for a 3-Year-Old?

Whether your toddler is progressively growing more comfortable and confident on a balance bike or is eager to learn, we've found plenty of good balance bikes for 3-year-olds.

We especially like the Little Tikes My First Balance-to-Pedal Training Bike, which can be switched between balance and pedal modes.

Not only does this fun feature teach kids to learn how to ride a bike with pedals but you can easily adjust the bike as needed according to your little one's comfort and experience levels.

See Also: