15 Best Balance Bikes for Toddlers

Gone are the days of learning to ride on clunky and potentially scary training wheels. If you’ve never heard of a balance bike before, you’re in for a treat. These pedal-less bikes are propelled by foot and keep kids close to the ground to boost their confidence and balance. Toddlers as young as 18 months old can successfully learn to ride a balance bike. We’ve reviewed and compared the best balance bikes for toddlers available right now.
1. Strider 12 Sport Balance Bike (Ages 1.5-5 Years)Price: $109.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Wide age range from 18 months through five years
- Sealed cartridge bearings don't require maintenance
- Comes with standard and extra-long seat posts
- Doesn't have hand brakes
- Not designed for significant outdoor riding
- Steel frame may rust if left outside
The Strider 12 Sport is a popular balance bike that caters to kids as young as 18 months old. With a maximum rider weight of 60 pounds, this balance bike can be used for years to come. Strider recommends this bike for kids up to five years old, or who have an inseam of up to 20 inches.
Regardless of how tiny they are when they’re just learning to ride, your little one will grow quickly. The Strider 12 Sport offers quick-release seat posts and handlebars to accommodate different heights and to easily make changes on the fly. Standard and extra-long seat posts are included with each bike.
Despite the fact that it’s made out of solid steel, this balance bike for kids weighs just 6.7 pounds. That’s heavy enough to withstand the inevitable bumps and jostles, yet light enough for even younger kids to pick up and even drag.
The Strider balance bike’s 12-inch foam rubber tires are virtually indestructible, especially when riding indoors. While they don’t offer the same amount of traction and stability as air-filled tires when riding outdoors, your active tot can safely venture outdoors on this Strider bike for kids.
Your kid probably won’t be as enthusiastic about riding if the bike isn’t comfortable. Strider paid close attention to details when creating this bike to keep its riders content. One example is the mini-grip handlebars, which are appropriately sized for tiny hands. There’s also an ergonomic padded seat to keep kids comfortable, even if they’re still wearing diapers.
Find more Strider 12 Sport Balance Bike information and reviews here.
2. Yvolution Y Velo Junior Balance Bike (Ages 1.5-4 Years)Price: $64.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Fun starter bike for kids as young as 18 months
- Innovative dual rear wheel design for maximum stability
- Can convert dual rear wheel to a single wheel as kids gain confidence
- Rubber wheels aren't ideal for outdoor rides
- Doesn't have an option for training wheels
- Tools required to adjust handlebars
The Y Velo Junior from Yvolution is an ideal first bike for young toddlers. Kids as young as 18 months old can enjoy quality practice time on this balance bike, which features a double-wheel design for maximum stability. Once your little one feels confident and stable on the bike, you can remove one of the wheels to create a more traditional balance bike.
The bike’s innovative dual rear wheel design offers virtually unmatched stability for kids who are just learning to ride. However, it’s worth noting that the rubber over-mold wheels don’t have the traditional traction and stability for outdoor riding, especially on uneven surfaces. In other words, this is an ideal starter bike for indoor use.
Y Velo Junior suits ages 18 months through four years or 45 pounds. The seat height can be adjusted from 11 to just over 14 inches. You also don’t need to use a tool to adjust the seat. This bike isn’t fully adjustable, however, as you’ll need to use a wrench to adjust the handlebars.
Even the most enthusiastic little ones will have a hard time injuring themselves or your property on the bike. A higher ground clearance prevents the frame from getting snagged on uneven ground or obstacles. The balance bike for toddlers also has recessed bolts to prevent injuries. An innovative steering mechanism keeps the handlebars from rotating too much, which could lead to a crash.
Your little one might not be cruising for miles on end, but you still want them to be comfortable as they ride. A stable beam saddle that allows smaller kids to scoot closer to the handles and slide back as they grow. The flat saddle conveniently accommodates little ones in diapers as well.
Although your kid will eventually outgrow the bike, its lightweight but sturdy aluminum frame ensures the Y Velo Junior will hold up nicely with time. Features such as puncture-proof wheels and sealed cartridge bearings only add to this bike’s durability.
Find more Yvolution Y Velo Junior Balance Bike information and reviews here.
3. Schwinn Balance Bike (Ages 2-4 Years)Price: $94.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Handlebar limiter prevents crashes
- Air-filled tires cushion the ride
- Foot-to-floor design inspires confidence
- Relatively heavy
- Bearings aren't high quality
- Paint is prone to scratching
Schwinn has been manufacturing bikes for decades, and there’s a reason why many consumers are willing to shell out a bit more for a bike from this trusted manufacturer. Starting your kid on this sturdy and dependable balance bike makes training more fun and realistic.
The bike fits riders between two and four years old, which makes it a solid choice for older toddlers and young kids. Riders should stand between 28 and 38 inches to properly ride on the bike.
As with most balance bikes for toddlers, the Schwinn comes with 12-inch wheels. Wheels of this size can keep riders feeling confident and stable while working on balance and coordination. The tires are filled with air so your little one can cruise around the neighborhood.
Even the most overzealous beginners will remain in control at all times thanks to a handlebar limiter, which prevents the handles from spinning around and potentially causing a crash. Nervous parents will also appreciate the foot-to-floor frame design that keeps tiny toes on the ground at all times.
The best balance bikes for toddlers are fully adjustable to accommodate growing kids. This Schwinn balance bike features an adjustable quick-release seat post to ensure a comfortable fit. You don’t even need tools to change the seat height, which is ideal for busy parents.
While the steel frame inspires confident riding, it’s not exactly light. We couldn’t find a definitive answer from the manufacturer, but several parents mention it weighs around 10 pounds. In that case, it’s one of the heavier bikes on our list.
Find more Schwinn Balance Bike (Ages 2-4 Years) information and reviews here.
4. Chillafish Charlie Toddler Balance Bike (Ages 1.5-3 Years)Price: $44.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Each bike has fun stickers on its stem
- Warranty coverage lasts up to five years
- Lightweight yet sturdy frame
- Doesn't have tube tires
- Can't install pedals
- Seat isn't padded
With features from no-puncture tires to an integrated carrying handle, it’s hard to beat the overall value of the Chillafish Charlie. This adorable balance bike caters to kids as young as 18 months old and is a stable option for little ones who are just learning to ride.
The Chillafish Charlie balance bike is fully adjustable to accommodate growing kids. The seat adjusts between 11 and 14.5 inches and the handlebars can be raised from 18.7 to 19.8 inches. This is definitely a starter bike for little ones to grow into, as it’s well suited for kids up to four years old.
Despite its budget-friendly price tag, the Chillafish features a sturdy steel frame that’s built to withstand the most eager beginning riders and children up to 77 pounds. The bike weighs just 5.5 pounds and even has its own carrying handle. Every Chillafish bike comes with a two-year warranty that’s automatically extended to five years when you register your bike with the manufacturer.
While many of its competitors are equipped with 12-inch tires, Chillafish Charlie has slightly smaller 10-inch tires. This makes the bike a more suitable choice for smaller kids who are eager to begin riding. However, older children may feel a bit more stable on larger 12-inch tires. You can’t swap out the tires on this bike, but there are plenty of balance bikes with 12-inch wheels if you’re shopping for an older kid.
Comfort is just as important as performance. Charlie doesn’t disappoint with its plush custom-molded seat.
There are plenty of balance bikes for toddlers on the market, but few are as cute as this one. That’s because the Chillafish team started with a blank slate to ensure it brought a completely unique product to the market. Each bike is thoughtfully designed and has fun stickers on the stem to make kids smile.
If you’re worried this bike might be too small, check out the Chillafish Bmxie² Lightweight Balance Bike for kids ages two to five years.
Find more Chillafish Charlie Toddler Balance Bike information and reviews here.
5. Retrospec Cub Balance Bike (Ages 1.5-5 Years)Pros:
Cons:
- Improves coordination and balance
- Sturdy hand-built steel frame
- Adjustable handlebars and seat
- Can't add pedals
- Relatively heavy
- Footrests may get in the way when pedaling
Your toddler can begin riding the Blippi balance bike at just 20 months old, which makes this popular balance bike for toddlers a solid investment for active little ones. The pedal-free push bike invites young riders to hop on and explore with its accessible step-through frame.
The fact that your kid’s feet are always in touch with the ground makes this balance bike a must for nervous parents. While other bikes can be challenging to learn for kids who aren’t yet able to pedal, the Cub promises an easy introduction to the sport. Even though they aren’t yet pedaling, your little one is still improving crucial coordination and balance skills.
This balance bike for kids features a sturdy hand-built steel frame and a dependable dual braking system. The bike weighs nine pounds, which makes it harder for young riders to carry on their own.
Adjustable seats and handlebars accommodate growing children. In fact, the Retrospec Cub is suitable for kids up to five years old.
Find more Retrospec Cub Balance Bike information and reviews here.
-
Cons:
- Can be used by kids as young as 12 months old
- EVA tires don't require air
- Covered by a two-year warranty
- Doesn't have brakes
- Foam tires may slide a bit on smooth floors
- Some competitors offer a longer warranty coverage
Kids as young as 12 months old can start cruising around on TheCroco, which makes it one of the best balance bikes for 1-year-olds on our list. This popular bike is just what your little one needs to develop crucial balance and motor skills.
Seemingly small details can improve a little one’s early riding experience. For example, this balance bike has fully enclosed wheels to avoid accidentally pinching your little one’s feet. The handlebars are also limited to 135 degrees to keep the bike from accidentally tipping over during a sharp turn. There’s also a curved footrest for enhanced rider comfort.
Not only is TheCroco balance bike available in a wide array of colors, it’s also decorated with adorable animal designs. This bike for small toddlers sports sturdy 12-inch wheels to encourage balance and stability.
The Baby Model is recommended for kids who are 12 to 24 months old. Upgrade to the Basic Steel Model if you’re looking for a bigger bike that can fit children ages two through five. The Premium Aluminum Model is also designed for kids between two and five years old.
Many Croco bikes can be adjusted to fit growing kids. The padded seat is fully adjustable between 11.5 and 18.5 inches and the handlebars can be raised or lowered between 20 and 25 inches.
Find more TheCroco Balance Bike information and reviews here.
-
Cons:
- Twin bearing headset for longevity
- Covered by a full warranty
- Comfortable and secure safety grips
- Handlebars may loosen over time
- Doesn't have footrests
- Plastic tires can be slick on smooth surfaces
The fourth version of the LT Banana Bike is lighter and sturdier than ever. While the classic banana-shaped bicycle was undoubtedly a dependable ride for beginners, this Banana Bike offers an improved design that caters to small toddlers. Banana Bike LT Version 4 is designed for kids ages two through five.
Knowing the various numbers and measurements can help you decide whether this balance bike is appropriate for your toddler. The Banana LT Balance Bike has an adjustable seat height between 12.2 and 15.7 inches. It also supports riders up to 55 pounds and has sturdy 11-inch wheels for beginners. Its total weight of just 6.4 pounds makes this balance bike one of the lightest on our list.
Upgraded wheels provide a grippier and more stable tread. This version also has an improved spindle and bearing design and an innovative twin bearing headset for longevity. The handlebar grips feature a narrower design and can be easily set up and adjusted as needed.
A step-through frame makes it easier to get on and off the bike. Young cyclists will also enjoy a low center of gravity for improved performance and stability.
Comfort is important, even if your toddler isn’t heading out on a long ride yet. Extra seat padding makes every ride that much more enjoyable. The seat is also ergonomically shaped and doesn’t have any exposed staples.
This bike’s lightweight and puncture-proof tires deliver hours of two-wheeled fun. Parents will also appreciate the bike’s powder-coated paint for longevity.
Find more Banana LT Balance Bike information and reviews here.
-
Cons:
- Features a front-mounted wicker basket
- Ideal for kids up to five years old
- Comes with a bell and reflectors
- Quite heavy
- Doesn't have a kickstand
- On the tall side for shorter riders
Unlike most of its competitors, the ACEGER features air-filled tires to help kids get used to riding outdoors. Not only does this mean a smoother ride outdoors but it also ensures children can practice their skills outside.
This bike’s puncture-resistant air-filled tires dampen vibrations and bumps on various surfaces. It’s important to note that they only arrive 60 to 72 percent inflated, so you’ll need to fully pump them up before your little one jumps on for a ride.
An approximate age range between 2.5 and 5 years old makes this a suitable balance bike for older toddlers and kids. The bike also has an adjustable quick-release seat post to accommodate growing children.
Another fun feature is the adorable wicker bike basket on the front of the bike. Your little one can pack a snack or bring a favorite stuffed animal along for the ride.
Accessories such as a bell and reflectors make this balance bike a fun choice for new riders. Young children will also feel more confident with the anti-skid handlebars.
This balance bike weighs just under 10 pounds, which makes it one of the heaviest bikes for toddlers on our list. Still, the tradeoff is worth it if you’re looking for a fun way to get your child outside.
Find more ACEGER Balance Bike with Basket information and reviews here.
-
Cons:
- Puncture-resistant foam tires
- Ideal for learning to ride indoors
- Fully adjustable for growing kids
- Tires aren't meant for significant outdoor riding
- Subpar plastic materials
- Doesn't have recessed bolts
You don’t have to break the bank to teach your kid how to confidently ride a bike, as the Joolihome balance bike shows. This starter bike caters to toddlers and young riders ages two through four years old.
There’s nothing fancy about this no-frills balance bike, which makes it an especially appealing starter bike. Kids will learn to properly balance and move around on the bike without worrying about learning to pedal.
This balance bike is made with durable anti-rust carbon steel and supports up to 66 pounds. It’s also a relatively lightweight 6.2 pounds to keep young riders in control as they cruise.
Adjustable components readily accommodate a sudden growth spurt. You can adjust the handlebars between approximately 21 and 22 inches. The seat height is also adjustable between roughly 14 and 16.9 inches.
Dependable EVA foam tires keep tiny toddlers rolling smoothly as they build up crucial balance and coordination skills. You also don’t have to worry about inflating these puncture-resistant tires. However, since they’re not filled with air, this bike is a better choice for riding indoors than outside.
Find more Joolihome Balance Bike information and reviews here.
-
Cons:
- Easily switch between balance and pedal modes
- Pedals fold in and out for quick learning
- Dependable steel frame
- Quite heavy
- Doesn't have hand brakes
- Only available in one color
Instead of purchasing a new bike when your kid is ready to begin pedaling, young riders can continue to learn on this balance-to-pedal training bike with folding pedals. You can easily switch between balance and pedal modes to encourage your little one to build strength and confidence. An Allen wrench is included to make this process simpler.
This single gear balance bike is designed to stand the test of time with its sturdy steel frame and dependable EVA foam tires. The tires will never go flat, so you don’t have to worry about monitoring air pressure and pumping them up.
You don’t need to worry about your toddler outgrowing this bike in a short amount of time, as it has an adjustable seat and handlebars to fit different user heights. The seat height is adjustable from 14.25 to 17 inches and the handlebars can be adjusted between 25 and 27 inches.
Sturdy 12-inch tires ensure proper balance, control and stability on the bike. However, it’s worth keeping in mind that the bike is 13 pounds, which makes it one of the heaviest bikes for toddlers on our list.
This balance bike is recommended for kids ages two through five years old.
Find more Little Tikes My First Balance-to-Pedal Training Bike information and reviews here.
-
Cons:
- Weight capacity of 50 pounds
- Ringing bell keeps kids entertained
- Grip tape on frame for slip-free riding
- Handlebars aren't adjustable
- Seat doesn't have padding
- Bell isn't the highest quality
The Radio Flyer Air Ride Balance Bike has a grip tape footrest on the frame so that beginner riders can securely perch their feet as they glide. Kids as young as 1.5 years old will learn to focus on balance and develop coordination on the Air Ride bike.
Another fun feature for kids is an included bell, which they can ring as they explore their surroundings. This balance bike also has dependable 12-inch all-terrain tires with a classic whitewall design.
The seat is adjustable to accommodate various heights. This beginner balance bike is suitable for kids up to five years old and has a maximum weight capacity of 50 pounds.
There are several versions of this balance bike for toddlers. The Air Tire has rubber air tires for enhanced riding indoors and outside. The Classic version has traction tread tires and is recommended for kids who are at least 2.5 years old. Then there’s the Sport model, which has the same features as the Classic bike, along with a lightweight steel frame.
Find more Radio Flyer Air Ride Balance Bike information and reviews here.
-
Cons:
- Ideal for kids between 1.5 and 5 years old
- Through-wheel axles prevent wheels from falling off
- Covered by a two-year warranty
- Plastic tires can slide around on smooth floors
- Footrests stick out a bit too far for some kids
- Handlebars prone to loosening up
The GOMO Balance Bike is thoughtfully designed for kids as young as 18 months old. It’s also reasonably priced and has numerous high-quality components to help create fond memories.
Safety is a priority with the GOMO Balance Bike. This is evident with the bike’s turn limiter, which prevents the handlebars from turning too quickly and potentially causing a fall. Kids will also enjoy the custom footrest, which offers a comfortable and dedicated space to rest weary feet. Through-wheel axles provide an extra element of durability and keep the wheels from falling off as your toddler learns to ride.
A sturdy steel frame holds up nicely with those inevitable falls and collisions. It also doesn’t add excess weight to the bike, as the GOMO Balance Bike has a total weight of just 6.4 pounds.
In terms of sizing, this balance bike should comfortably fit most kids between 1.5 and 5 years old. The seat is adjustable between 12 and 17.5 inches and can support up to 60 pounds, which means this is a bike your kids can grow into.
Curious toddlers can explore around the house or even cruise down the street on this bike’s durable 12-inch tires. The heavy-duty wheels can handle contact with gravel without risking a puncture.
13. Bixe Aluminum Balance Bike (Ages 3-5 Years)Pros:
Cons:
- Fully adjustable seat and handlebars
- Fits kids between 18 months and 5 years old
- Supports up to 60 pounds
- Seat doesn't have much padding
- Some kids find the footrests uncomfortable
- Tires may skid on smooth floors
With a total weight of just four pounds, the Bixe is one of the lightest balance bikes for toddlers and kids on our list. Unlike most of its competitors, this balance bike features a strong and lightweight aluminum frame to minimize excess weight. Many other balance bikes for toddlers have heftier steel frames.
This bike may be lighter than the rest, but it’s just as safe. For example, the clamps are tamper-proof. Parents also appreciate the sturdy foam tires, which provide solid traction outside and won’t mark or scuff floors inside. Plus, the tires don’t lose traction as they age. You also don’t need to worry about monitoring and filling the tires with air.
The 12-inch Extreme Light balance bike has an adjustable seat. Depending on your kid’s height, you can adjust the seat as needed between 11 and 15 inches. You can also raise or lower the handlebars between 20 and 24 inches to find the appropriate height for your child. This toddler balance bike supports riders up to 60 pounds.
Find more Bixe Aluminum Balance Bike information and reviews here.
-
Cons:
- Protective powder coat exterior guards against scratches
- EVA tires don't need to be inflated
- Lightweight and easy to control
- Flimsy plastic headset
- May be too tall for shorter and smaller kids
- Tools required to adjust the seat
One feature that sets the INFANS balance bike apart from many competitors is its innovative 360-degree rotating handlebars. This design gives even the tiniest users increased control as they’re learning to ride. The handlebars are also adjustable to accommodate growing kids.
This balance bike for toddlers fits kids ages two to five years old. You can adjust the seat between 13.5 and 17.5 inches, while the handlebars can be raised from 21.5 to 24 inches according to your child’s height. With a total weight of just six pounds, this balance bike is on the lighter side for optimal control and movement.
Despite its relatively lightweight construction, the INFANS balance bike is a durable choice for eager beginners. Not only does the bike have a powder coat finish for durability but it also won’t scratch or rust with repeated use. A weight limit of 55 pounds means this is a suitable balance bike for older kids.
Safety is a priority, especially when your little one is just learning to cruise. This balance bike is welded smoothly so you don’t have to worry about your toddler getting caught on sharp or rough edges. A non-slip handlebar prevents tiny hands from sliding, which in turn creates a more confident young rider.
Unlike most balance bikes out there, this one is available in two sizes. The smaller 10-inch bike caters to smaller and less confident kids, while the 12-inch tires offer slightly better balance and stability for older and taller users.
According to the manufacturer’s size guide, the 10-inch bike works best for children between 18 months and 4 years old. The 12-inch bike caters to kids between three and six years old.
-
Cons:
- Air-filled tires provide a more realistic riding experience
- Front fork is specifically angled for easier turning
- Assembly tools are included
- Doesn't have a steering limiter
- Handlebars aren't height adjustable
- Bike doesn't have brakes
The Swagtron K3 is a balance bike for slightly older toddlers and young kids between two and five years old. You can adjust the seat for an even more comfortable and personalized fit.
As with most of the best balance bikes for toddlers, the K3 blends safety and comfort to create a well-rounded bike for curious beginners. A sturdy aluminum alloy frame stands up nicely over time yet doesn’t add excess weight. In fact, this bike weighs just under seven pounds, which makes it easier to maneuver inside and outdoors.
The seat height adjusts between 12 and 16 inches to comfortably fit most inseam lengths between 13 and 17 inches. In other words, your kid can definitely grow into this bike.
Whether they’re cruising around the living room or testing out their skills outside, young riders will enjoy a smoother ride with dependable air-filled tires. Nervous parents will also appreciate that this balance bike is ASTM certified, which means it meets dependable industry standards to ensure your little one is as safe as possible.
As with many other toddler bikes in this price range, this balance bike features 12-inch tires for maximum stability and control. The Swagtron K3 supports up to 55 pounds.
Find more Swagtron K3 Balance Bike information and reviews here.
What Is a Balance Bike?
A balance bike is an increasingly popular alternative to a bike with training wheels. One of the biggest disadvantages of a training wheel bike is that it's never quite balanced properly. Not only can this make kids feel uncomfortable, it also means they still haven't mastered the art of balancing on their own when it's time to upgrade to a bike without training wheels.
Instead, your kid will learn to properly balance on a pedal-less bike. Toddlers quickly discover how to use their feet to propel themselves along the ground. Balance bikes are typically smaller all-around than bikes with training wheels, which makes them more accessible for younger children.
When used correctly, a balance bike can inspire confidence and even result in fewer falls than a bike with training wheels. Plus, balance bikes are better able to handle potentially tricky terrain.
The majority of our list includes balance bikes for toddlers who are learning to ride indoors. However, many of these bikes for toddlers are well suited for occasional outdoor adventures.
What Age Is Best for a Balance Bike?
Toddlers can begin learning to ride a balance bike at just 18 months old, according to the City of Davis, CA. However, some kids might not be comfortable on a balance bike until they're closer to 24 months old.
One of the biggest advantages of a balance bike over a training wheel bike is its user-friendly design. An 18-month-old toddler who is too small for a training wheel bike may be able to easily fit on a balance bike.
Additionally, traditional training wheel bikes can tilt to one side as the child is learning to ride. While this might prevent tips and spills, it also means kids often have to learn to balance again once they graduate to a pedal bike.
Which Is the Best Balance Bike for a 1-Year-Old?
If your kid is 12 months old, a balance bike for babies might be a better option. Many experts recommend starting young children on a balance bike for toddlers around 18 months of age.
Of course, you can still purchase a bike for your little one to enjoy at a slightly older age. We've reviewed several bikes for kids as young as 1.5 years old.
One of our favorites is the Yvolution Y Velo Junior Balance Bike, which has an innovative double-wheel design for added stability. You can even remove one of the wheels to create a more traditional balance bike as your little one progresses.
Which Is the Best Balance Bike for a 2-Year-Old?
By 24 months of age, your little one should comfortably fit on most of the best balance bikes for toddlers on our list.
While the popular Strider 12 Sport can be used by kids as young as 18 months old, it's a solid choice for kids through age five. Quick-release seat posts and handlebars accommodate various heights, so you don't have to worry about finding a replacement bike any time soon.
Which Is the Best Balance Bike for a 3-Year-Old?
Whether your toddler is progressively growing more comfortable and confident on a balance bike or is eager to learn, we've found plenty of good balance bikes for 3-year-olds.
We especially like the Little Tikes My First Balance-to-Pedal Training Bike, which can be switched between balance and pedal modes.
Not only does this fun feature teach kids to learn how to ride a bike with pedals but you can easily adjust the bike as needed according to your little one's comfort and experience levels.
