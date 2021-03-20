11 Best Bike Seats for Kids: Compare & Save

Need a bike to go along with the seat? Check out our best electric beach cruisers or affordable mountain bikes for options.

Spend some quality time bonding with your little one as you pedal around town or explore your favorite trails. You’ll find plenty of different bike seats for kids, from comfy seats with plush padding to ones with pedals so your kid can join in on the action. Whether you prefer to have your precious cargo perched at the front of the bike or cruising behind you, here are the best bike seats for kids for every budget.

Our Unbiased Reviews

1. Thule Yepp Mini Child Bike Seat Price: $199.95 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Narrower profile reduces risk of hitting the seat while pedaling

Adjustable footrests and foot straps

Secure five-point harness Cons: Turning radius can be compromised at certain footrest heights

Might not properly fit on larger handlebars

Some shorter riders have issues with leg clearance A lighter and more practical alternative to some of those bigger and heavier child bike seats is the Thule Yepp Mini. This compact front child bike seat is just what you need for quick trips around town. Despite its small size, the Thule Yepp Mini is packed with features to make each outing as safe and comfortable as possible. At first glance, you might notice the Yepp Mini is more egg-shaped than most of its competitors. Not only does this narrower profile make it easier to quickly place kids into the seat and remove them without issue, it’s also less likely to get in the way as you ride. A relatively common concern among parents is that they will need to pedal with their knees bowed out to accommodate a front-mounted seat. Thule specifically addressed this issue by creating a seat that works equally well on smaller and larger bike frames. You can quickly and easily install this bike seat for kids on most bikes. Once your precious cargo is in place, an adjustable five-point harness keeps kids safer by tightening around the legs and shoulders if they try to stand up. You also won’t have to worry about the shoulder straps sliding down. An innovative two-part buckle keeps kids secure and is easy for parents to use. Numbers can make all the difference when you’re comparing the best bike seats for kids. This Thule bike seat weighs just 7.7 pounds, which makes it one of the lightest child bike seats on our list. The Yepp Mini can hold up to 33 pounds and is recommended for little ones between nine months and three years of age, or up to 33 pounds. Seemingly small details, including water-repellant materials and adjustable footrests and foot straps, make rides more pleasant. There’s even an integrated handlebar for added comfort. You can even improve the ride by adding a Thule Yepp Mini Windscreen or the Thule Yepp Miffy for extra handlebar padding and sleep support. If you’re looking for a bike carrier for kids that has similar features but attaches to the back of the bike instead, check out the Thule Yepp Maxi. 2. Schwinn Deluxe Child Carrier Price: $89.99 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Lightweight and durable polypropylene construction

Footwells are adjustable to accommodate growing kids

Vented seat prevents wind drag Cons: May be necessary to remove some bike seats to attach the carrier

Some competitors offer less cumbersome installation options

Relatively flimsy safety bar Safety features such as a quick-release three-point harness, padded crossbar, and leg restraints keep your little one safe as you ride. The bike seat for kids also features a lightweight polypropylene construction that holds up well over time. As an active parent, you probably want to spend less time on installation and more time hitting the road or trails. Schwinn has you covered with this rear bike seat, which can be rapidly mounted onto the frame. Certain features make each ride more comfortable for your precious cargo. This bike carrier for kids has a removable headrest and adjustable footwells. The seat is even vented to prevent wind drag. Custom padding supports the back while an air-cushioned seat pad ensures a smoother riding experience. This bike seat is recommended for children who are at least 12 months old. There’s a maximum weight limit of 40 pounds. 3. iBert Child Bicycle Safe-T-Seat Price: $120.96 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Mounted in the center of the bike for improved stability

Weighs just over six pounds

Compatible with most bikes Cons: Doesn't have a quick-release harness

Some parents complain that the harness isn't the most secure

Lack of head support can be uncomfortable for some kids Its compact size makes the iBert safe-T-seat Child Carrier a popular choice among parents seeking an interactive riding experience. Instead of sticking your curious little one in a rear-mounted seat, have them ride up front and soak in the sights and sounds along the way. The safe-T-seat offers more stability and support than a front-mounted seat with pedals, which should help put nervous parents at ease. This iBert child bike carrier for kids is mounted in the center of the bike for increased mobility and stability. It’s also high enough off the ground to prevent dirt and rocks from hitting your kid in the face. Setting up the bike seat is a breeze, as the entire unit weighs just over six pounds. Plus, it takes just two minutes to set up on most bikes. The carrier mounts behind the handlebars and is easy to load and unload. For best results, your bike should have a handlebar stem that’s at least 0.75 inches. A shoulder strap keeps your precious cargo safe as you ride. Since it doesn’t have a back, this bike seat works best for kids who are at least 12 months old and can hold themselves up. The seat is designed for children up to four years old and has a maximum weight limit of 38 pounds. 4. Peg Perego Orion Front Mount Child Seat Price: $101.29 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Secure three-point adjustable safety harness

Compatible with most bikes, including e-bikes

Innovative bracket system fits most bikes Cons: Seat can get in the way when pedaling

Can be tough to make sharp turns

Buckle can be tricky to unfasten The hallmark feature of the Orion bike seat is its innovative bracket system, which allows you to attach it to the head tube of nearly any bike. You can mount the Orion on bike frames between 32 and 52mm. Plus, it’s compatible with electric bikes. A one-click installation system makes installing the seat a painless process. This front mount bike seat for kids features an integrated suspension system that absorbs bumps and vibrations for a smoother ride. A three-point adjustable safety harness adds an extra element of security, as does the seat’s weatherproof padding. The padding is also waterproof for peace of mind. Orion has three-position adjustable footrests, so you don’t have to worry about your kid growing out of the seat too soon. This bike seat for kids weighs just 4.85 pounds and is recommended for kids who are at least 12 months old. The weight limit is 33 pounds. If you’re looking for a bike seat for kids that will stand out from the rest, the colorful Orion is a good choice. This stylish bike seat for kids is made in Italy and comes in several fun color combinations. 5. Shotgun Kids MTB Seat & Handlebar Accessory Combo Pack Price: $185.00 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Fits most mountain bikes with flat or sloping top tubes

Full rubber protection guards against scratches

Quick-release attachment for easy installation and removal Cons: Not suitable for road or electric bikes

Seat doesn't come with restraints

Not recommended for bikes with cables on the tube top Instead of just sitting and watching as you pedal, your little one can join in with the Shotgun bike seat. This seat and handlebar accessory combination package is a practical investment for kids who enjoy mountain biking. The set even comes with a custom mudguard and a stem cap. Not only can your little one pedal along as you ride, this seat also puts them at the front of the bike so they can see and hear everything that’s going on. This seat was designed by mountain biking parents and features seemingly small details that can make a big difference when it comes to overall comfort and ride quality. For example, a quick-release attachment promises easy installation and removal. Full rubber protection keeps your carbon or alloy frame from getting scratched. You can also adjust the angle and width of the seat to fit most mountain bikes with flat or sloping top tubes. However, it’s not suitable for electric or road bikes. For best results, you should also avoid using this seat on a bike that has cables on the top tube. The Shotgun mountain biking seat is designed for kids from two to five years old, or up to 48 pounds. 6. Burley Dash Child Bike Seat Price: $149.99 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Secure and adjustable five-point harness system

Available in front and rear mount versions

Separate frame and rack mount models Cons: Seat doesn't recline

Not compatible with full suspension bikes

Won't work on bikes with triangular or square-shaped tubes As its name suggests, the Burley Dash is easy to install and remove, so you can spend more quality time with your kid. When it’s time to head out on a ride, simply snap the child bike seat in place and pedal away. The highly compatible frame mount connections enable you to quickly install the seat on round and oval bike frames. Once the seat is securely placed, you can move it forward or back in three separate positions for maximum comfort. FM stands for Frame Mount; an RM (Rack Mount) model is also available. Burley recognizes that safety is just as crucial as comfort, and parents especially like the secure five-point harness system. This child bike seat meets ASTM and EN regulatory standards. Not only does the harness hold kids in place, it’s also the appropriate size for most kids up to 40 pounds. In other words, this is a bike seat that young kids can actually grow into. The seat padding is water-resistant for extra peace of mind. Plus, you can remove the seat and harness padding at any time to wash by hand. Arm rests are included to keep kids comfortable on longer rides. You’ll also find footrests that can be adjusted into four positions for maximum comfort. This bike seat for kids also features a rear storage compartment to bring your essentials along for the ride. This bike seat for kids weighs just under nine pounds and is best for kids who are at least a year old. While the recommended age range falls between 12 months and five years, the child shouldn’t exceed the weight limit for safety reasons. 7. WeeRide LTD Kangaroo Child Bike Seat Price: $88.97 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Easy to install on most bikes

Best for kids ages one through four

Padded and secure safety harness Cons: Seatbelt may slide down a bit on taller kids

Seat can get in the way when pedaling

Compact foot holders Stability is the key feature of the WeeRide LTD Kangaroo bike seat. If you’re familiar with the popular Kangaroo Classic, this seat features thicker padding for the seat and back, along with a padded shoulder harness and plush dash. It also comes in two colors so your little one will ride in style. This bike seat for kids easily installs in front of the bike saddle and comes with a sturdy mounting bar. Plus, it’s simple to install on most bikes. Safety is a priority when your little one is in tow, and WeeRide delivers with a comfy and secure safety harness and an oversized buckle system. There’s also a padded headrest for sleepy moments. You can confidently maneuver your bike around corners and along rougher patches knowing that the weight is distributed evenly for a more stable ride, especially around corners. This bike seat for kids features adjustable foot holders and can hold up to 33 pounds. It’s recommended for kids between one and four years old. 8. Mac Ride Child Bike Seat Price: $229.00 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Stirrups prevent feet from hitting the front wheel

Seat is compatible with most carbon and drop posts

Contactless installation on carbon frames Cons: E-bike adapter is sold separately

Some riders may need to ride bow-legged to avoid hitting the seat

Seat raises the standover height of the bike's top tube If you’re looking for a fun bike carrier for kids who enjoy rides off the beaten path, the Mac Ride Child Bike Seat is a worthy investment. This seat is specifically designed for mountain bikes, commuting bikes, and your favorite electric bike. Please note that certain e-bikes may require an adapter for the seat to fit properly. While it’s an especially fun choice for mountain biking enthusiasts, this bike seat for kids works just as well for casual rides around town. Mac Ride caters to little ones between the ages of two and five and has a weight capacity of 60 pounds. When you first set up the Mac Ride seat on your bike, you’ll need to swap out the spacer ring on your bike’s headset with the one that the company provides. It’s also worth noting that the seat is compatible with most carbon and drop posts, as well as seat posts without a dropper. However, several cyclists mention that it’s easier to get the seat on and off with a dropper post. Adjustability is important, especially when your little one is growing like a weed. You can modify the leg length and stirrups for a more comfortable fit. As an added bonus, the stirrups will prevent your kid’s feet from contacting the front wheel. The seat moves forward and back to create more space for both rider and passenger. 9. Copilot Limo EX-1 Disc Child Carrier Price: $179.99 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Padded pull-down grab bar

Designed for use on bikes with disc brakes

Best for kids from 1 to 4.5 years old Cons: Only works on bikes with disc brake calipers

May not work with other bike racks

Extenders that come with the rack aren't adjustable enough for some bikes The Copilot Limo is a fully adjustable rear child bike carrier that reclines up to four inches for maximum comfort. There’s also an ultra-plush gel pad that can be removed and washed as needed. This thick seat pad provides full coverage. Another big advantage is that the seat comes with a Blackburn EX-1 disc rack that works best on bikes with disc brakes. You can also opt for the Limo with an EX-1 rack if you have a recreational bike without disc brakes. Both racks are made with solid and lightweight tubular aluminum and come in handy for running errands around town. To ensure your precious cargo is as safe as possible, this bike seat for kids has security straps to limit rearward seat movement. It’s also compatible with CPSC reflectors and Blackburn flashers. A rear light mount and reflector are included. Copilot recognizes that comfort is just as important as safety, which is why you’ll find adjustable footbeds to accommodate growing children. There’s even a padded overhead pull-down bar that doubles as a hand rest when it’s properly positioned. 10. Thule RideAlong Lite Price: $199.95 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Compatible with most bikes that have round and oval frames

Adjustable footrests and foot straps

Built-in wings protect hands when leaning the bike against a wall Cons: Doesn't recline

Only available in one color

Lite version doesn't have as much padding A universal quick-release bracket allows you to install and remove this Thule bike seat for kids in just seconds. Plus, it’s compatible with most bikes that have round and oval frames. Thule expanded on its popular RideAlong seat by making a slightly lighter and more compact RideAlong Lite bike seat. In comparison to the classic version, which weighs 10.2 pounds, the Lite seat weighs 9.5 pounds. This might not seem like a huge difference, but it’s definitely noticeable when you’re pedaling up hills or hauling bigger kids around. The Thule RideAlong bike seat accommodates kids up to 40 pounds and has a suggested age range from nine months to six years old. Thule’s RideAlong Lite is a rear-mounted seat that’s designed for everyday use, including trips around town. There’s a dependable blend of features to keep little ones as safe and comfortable as possible. For example, the DualBeam suspension system protects against bumps and jolts on rougher surfaces. You can quickly and easily secure your precious cargo using the childproof safety buckle. Even those seemingly small details can make a big difference regarding overall ride quality. In addition to convenient water-repellent padding, the seat also has built-in wings to protect little hands when you lean your bike against the wall. The footrests and foot straps are adjustable to accommodate growing children. 11. Bell Cocoon 300 Price: $34.99 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Secure bucket seat design

High back protection

Molded footwells for added comfort Cons: Can take a while to assemble

Seat doesn't recline

Footwells aren't adjustable If you don’t want to splurge on a child bike seat with all the bells and whistles, consider the more affordable Bell Cocoon 300. The budget-friendly bike seat for kids features a standard bucket seat design that securely wraps around the bike for maximum stability. This child carrier from Bell is compatible with most 26- and 27-inch bikes without rear suspension. This budget seat might seem rather basic compared to some of the pricier bike seats for kids on our list, but it’s just as safe. In fact, one of its most renowned safety features is a secure five-point harness, which keeps little ones safe and sound. The Cocoon 300 isn’t heavily padded, but there’s enough cushioning to dampen vibrations on rougher surfaces. This child bike seat can safely hold up to 40 pounds and is best for kids who are at least 12 months old.

What Is the Safest Child Bike Seat?

Several factors will determine which is the safest child bike seat for you and your precious cargo. Here are some tips to put your mind at ease as you're checking out the different options.

Both front- and rear-mounted seats have distinct advantages and disadvantages. Regardless of which type you prefer, you want to make sure that it's durable and will work with your bike. Additionally, the seat should be the appropriate size for your kid.

Most bike seats for kids come with a standard three-point harness to keep your little ones secure. However, a few have a five-point harness system. The advantage of a five-point harness system is that it has extra hip straps for an even tighter fit. One of our favorite five-point harnesses is the Thule Yepp Mini Child Bike Seat.

Another safety indicator is the seat's overall adjustability. Kids grow quickly, and you want to ensure that you can properly adjust the straps and harnesses as needed to accommodate different heights. A few harnesses have quick-release mechanisms for easier on and off. While this is certainly more convenient for parents, you'll want to make sure that your kid can't undo the buckle as you're riding.

Features such as safety bars and adjustable headrests can make rides safer and more comfortable for children. This is especially true for younger kids and little ones who tend to nod off on bike rides.

It's worth keeping in mind that some seats may alter the standover height of your bicycle. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), there should be one to two inches of space between you and the top tube of your road bike. Mountain bikes require three to four inches of clearance. A proper standover height ensures you can safely stop and plant your feet on the ground when necessary.

Are Front Child Bike Seats Safe?

One of the biggest advantages of a front-mounted bike seat is that it allows you to interact with your kid as you ride. Your little one can see and hear everything that's going on around them, which makes for a fun and interactive experience. Many parents agree that front-facing child seats promoting bonding and getting kids excited about bike riding.

However, there are a few disadvantages to keep in mind. For starters, front seats are often more compact and generally can't accommodate growing children as easily as larger (and bulkier) rear-mounted seats. Another concern is the fact that your view may be obstructed. Having that extra weight on the front of your bike can make riding more challenging, especially when it comes to steering and pedaling.

Some seats, such as the iBert Child Bicycle Safe-T-Seat, offer secure shells for smaller kids and those who aren't comfortable pedaling. Alternatively, your kid can pedal and grab onto their own handlebars on a seat such as the Mac Ride. This is a fun option for kids who enjoy a more interactive riding experience. Although your kid is safely positioned between your arms during the ride, it's worth noting that this type of seat doesn't come with restraints.

Which Is the Best Child Seat for a Bike?

Front-mounted seats tend to be more fun for you and your kid, as you can effortlessly interact and enjoy your surroundings. This type of seat is usually lighter and easier to mount and remove as needed. However, they're generally more compact than rear seats, and may not accommodate larger or growing children as easily.

Rear-mounted seats tend to offer more space and ample padding to cushion the ride. Plus, this type of seat is much less likely to interfere with your pedaling and handling. However, conversations with your passenger are more challenging. Having that extra weight on the back of the bike also makes it harder to mount and dismount.

Front-mounted seats are generally best for kids who weigh 35 pounds or less, while rear-mounted seats are ideal for kids up to 45 pounds, according to Kinderzeit.org.

See Also: