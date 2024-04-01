NHL Player Props: Oilers Trio Headlines Hottest Picks for April 1

Six of the NHL’s top 10 teams will take the ice Monday in a packed eight-game slate.

Nathan MacKinnon and Nikita Kucherov have shared time as leaders in the Art Ross Trophy race for 129 straight days, but Connor McDavid’s brief reign (approximately 30 minutes) as the frontrunner on March 30 has added another layer to the battle – and all three will be in action tonight. Let’s dive into our dfsPro model’s favorite player props for April 1!

Our Model’s Top AI-Powered Goalscorer Props

Mikko Rantanen: Anytime Goalscorer (-125, DraftKings)

Rantanen doesn’t have a goal in his last four games against Colorado, but our model likes him to score tonight against the Columbus Blue Jackets after he tallied two goals in the teams’ last meeting on March 22. According to the model, Rantanen and teammate Nathan MacKinnon are the two most likely players from either team to score at least once in tonight’s matchup.

Nikita Kucherov: Anytime Goalscorer (+125, DraftKings)

As the race for the Art Ross Trophy heats up, Kucherov (126 points) has an opportunity to leapfrog MacKinnon (127) with a pair of points tonight against the Detroit Red Wings. Our model likes Kucherov’s goal potential tonight, projecting him to be just over the betting line at 0.54.

Connor McDavid: Anytime Goalscorer (+110, DraftKings)

McDavid has put up multipoint performances in nine of his last 10 games for the Oilers, recording 25 points (6 goals, 19 assists) during that span dating back to March 10. Our model projects a significant 46% uptick in McDavid’s goal potential against the St. Louis Blues tonight despite projected declines from his averages in assists, shots and total points.

Evan Bouchard: Anytime Goalscorer (+350, DraftKings)

Bouchard is our boldest pick of the day, sitting at +350 odds to score a goal against the Blues. He had just one goal during the month of March (March 28 vs. Los Angeles Kings), but our model projects a massive 123% uptick in his scoring potential tonight against St. Louis. A goal for Bouchard tonight would be his second in nine career games against the Blues.

Leon Draisaitl: Anytime Goalscorer (+105, DraftKings)

Draisaitl hasn’t found the back of the net in back-to-back games after posting a five-game goal streak from March 19-26. Our model, however, has Draisaitl as the most likely player from either team to score at least one goal (50% probability) and projects a 31% uptick in his goal potential tonight against St. Louis.

More of Our Model’s Hottest Player Props

Nathan MacKinnon: Under 1.5 Points (+120, DraftKings)

It may be bold to take the under on the NHL’s leading scorer, but our model projects a 26% decline in MacKinnon’s point potential against the Blue Jackets. While he is still projected to be one of the matchup’s likeliest goal scorers, MacKinnon’s assist and shot probabilities are projected to be lower than his averages in both categories.

Sidney Crosby: Over 3.5 Shots on Goal (+130, DraftKings)

Crosby averages 3.48 shots per game for the Penguins, but our model projects him to see a 14% uptick – putting him well over the betting line at 3.95 – tonight against one of the NHL’s top teams in the New York Rangers.

