NHL Player Props: Hottest AI-Powered Picks for April 7

The second-to-last Sunday of the 2023-24 NHL regular season features some pivotal playoff races in both the Eastern and Western Conferences, with several teams playing their second game in as many days.

Our AI-powered dfsPro model also projects a number of individual performances worth keeping an eye on during today’s games. Let’s dive into some of our favorite NHL player props for April 7!

See also: Heavy’s NHL player props from April 6: 3-for-6 (50% accuracy).

Hottest Player Props: East

David Perron: Over 0.5 Points (+130, DraftKings)

Detroit Red Wings winger David Perron is riding a three-game point streak, registering one goal and three assists over that span. He is averaging over 0.57 points per game this season, and our model projects a similar outcome tonight when the Red Wings face the Buffalo Sabres. Perron has one point in three prior meetings with the Sabres this season, recording an assist on Dec. 5.

Brent Burns: Over 0.5 Points (+110, DraftKings)

Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brent Burns snapped a four-game scoring drought on April 5 with an assist against the Washington Capitals, and our model likes his odds to find the scoresheet in a second straight game tonight against the Columbus Blue Jackets. He is projected to see a 58% increase over his average point potential in tonight’s matchup, up to 0.82. Burns also dished out an assist in Carolina’s most recent meeting with Columbus, a 4-2 Hurricanes victory on Feb. 29.

John Carlson: Over 2.5 Shots on Goal (+105, DraftKings)

Capitals defenseman John Carlson didn’t put a single shot on goal in Washington’s April 5 loss to the Hurricanes, but that followed a season-high eight-shot performance in the previous night’s contest against the Pittsburgh Penguins. He averages just over two shots per game, but our model projects a 44% increase to three shots tonight against the Ottawa Senators. In two prior matchups against the Senators this season, Carlson has scored two goals on five total shots.

Hottest Player Props: West

Logan Cooley: Under 1.5 Shots on Goal (+150, DraftKings)

Arizona Coyotes rookie center Logan Cooley‘s shot average this season is over the betting line at 1.82 per game, and he more than doubled his average with four shots in the Coyotes’ win over the Vegas Golden Knights on April 4. However, our model projects a 31% decline in his shot potential tonight against the San Jose Sharks, down to 1.25. Cooley didn’t register a single shot on goal in the teams’ most recent meeting on Dec. 21, and he managed just one in their previous matchup on Dec. 15.

Devon Toews: Over 0.5 Points (+110, DraftKings)

With 46 points in 77 games this season, Colorado Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews is averaging 0.6 per game. He has recorded four points (all assists) in three meetings with the Dallas Stars this season, and our model likes him to continue the trend tonight in the fourth and final meeting of the season between the Central Division rivals. According to the model’s projections, Toews’ average shot potential against Dallas is expected to increase by 21%, up to 0.73

Ryan O’Reilly: Over 2.5 Shots on Goal (+130, DraftKings)

The Nashville Predators are looking to rebound from a 2-0 shutout loss at the hands of the New York Islanders on Saturday, and they will be relying on their dynamic top line of Filip Forsberg, Ryan O’Reilly and Gustav Nyquist to lead their scoring attack tonight against the New Jersey Devils. O’Reilly averages 2.3 shots per game, and our model projects a 41% uptick to 3.15 tonight in New Jersey. The veteran center put five shots on goal the last time the teams met on Feb. 13 in Nashville, a 4-2 Devils victory.

