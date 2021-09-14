Celtics Working Out EuroCup Standout: Report

Brad Stevens’ first offseason at the helm of the Boston Celtics‘ front office has been anything but slow. The fledgling exec has pulled off multiple trades, free agent signings and also navigated the draft in his effort to reshape the team’s roster. In spite of the activity, though — and the Celtics’ dearth of roster spots notwithstanding — he hasn’t stopped evaluating potential acquisitions.

Per a report from Sportando’s Emiliano Carchia on Monday, the Celtics are slated to work out a former D-League All-Star and EuroCup standout in guard/forward Anthony Brown. The 28-year-old’s audition for Celtics brass is said to be taking place this week.

Brown hasn’t played stateside since 2019, but the Stanford grad is fresh off of an impressive campaign with Metropolitans 92 of the LNB Pro A league, the top level of competition in France.

Although he has been balling out for clubs around the world in recent years, Brown did get a taste of NBA basketball a few, short years ago. After a strong senior year with the Cardinal, he was selected by the Los Angeles Lakers with the 34th pick in the 2015 NBA draft.

He went on to appear in 29 games for the Lakers as a rookie, starting in 11 of them, and putting up 4.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 0.5 steals in just over 20 minutes per contest.

Brown went on to play in 12 more NBA games over the next two seasons with the New Orleans Pelicans, Orlando Magic and Minnesota Timberwolves. And while he didn’t get the same kind of opportunity he had received in Los Angeles, the 6-foot-7 wing did take advantage of the time he spent in the then-D-League.

He picked up the aforementioned All-Star nod during the 2016-17 campaign as a member of the Erie BayHawks. After the team selected him first overall in the developmental league’s draft, he played in 24 games with the club, logging a 20-5-3-1 line and knocking down 46.7% of his three-point shots.

Brown also impressed in subsequent assignments with other affiliate clubs.

The Path to EuroCup Stardom

Although Brown opted to head overseas for new opportunities after failing to get back into the Association, he wasn’t an instant hit there. In just a handful of games with Serbian power KK Partizan during the 2018-19 season, he was largely relegated to garbage time before making a brief return to the US with the Lakeland Magic.

He began to find his footing the following year while splitting his time with Urbas Fuenlabrada of La Liga ACB in Spain and Pro A’s Limoges CSP.

Last season represented the high-water mark for Brown’s Euro career to date. Playing with the Levallois-Perret-based Metropolitans, he averaged 12.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 0.6 steals per game across all competitions. He was also a 45% three-point shooter. For his efforts, he was named to the 2021 All-EuroCup Second Team.

