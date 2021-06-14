Billboard Implores Celtics’ Stevens to Make Barrier-Breaking HC Hire

Despite the team’s struggles in 2020-21, the Boston Celtics‘ head coaching job continues to be one of the more desirable gigs in the Association. After all, the Cs are a storied franchise in a major market with a pair of young All-Stars locked into long-term deals.

However, a quick turnaround will be expected from whoever team president Brad Stevens selects for the job. As such, Boston brass is applying a fine-toothed comb approach to finding someone who is equal to the task.

There are other considerations to be made, as well. Specifically, many are calling upon Stevens and company to hire a minority candidate as head coach. Citing intel from team personnel, Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported that hiring a Black candidate is a “top priority” for the Celtics.

However, there is another way that the Celtics can make a barrier-breaking hire. And one company has purchased ad space near the team’s practice facility in an effort to make it happen.

Boston-Area Billboard: ‘Hire Kara or Becky!’

The performance and supplement company Six Star Nutrition bought a spot on a digital ad board just off of Interstate 90, less than one mile from the Auerbach Center at 40 Guest Street in Boston. Its message for Stevens was clear and to the point — he should use this opportunity to hire the NBA’s first female head coach.

“Hey Brad, it’s time to shake it up,” the billboard read. “Hire Kara or Becky!”

A photograph of the billboard was posted via Six Star’s Twitter account and subsequently made the rounds on social media.

Of course, the ad is referring to San Antonio Spurs assistant Becky Hammon and Duke Blue Devils women’s team coach Kara Lawson. Both have been namechecked as candidates for the Celtics job.

Over the weekend, Lawson came in just behind Brooklyn Nets assistant Ime Udoka as BetOnline’s favorite to get the job. Lawson was listed at +600, while Udoka came in at +550.

Meanwhile, The Athletic’s Shams Charania has reported that Hammon is in the mix for multiple head coaching positions this offseason. She is expected to interview with the Portland Trail Blazers and Orlando Magic about their vacancies.

Kara Lawson Gets Emotional & Shares Jayson Tatum Story Kara Lawson was introduced as the next head coach of Duke's Women's basketball on Monday. During the introductory press conference Lawson got emotional when talking about leaving the "NBA bubble" in Orlando, leaving Brad Stevens and her job with the Celtics, and the bond that she's formed with the players. Listen as the new head… 2020-07-14T20:40:51Z

Although Hammon is the more experienced of the two in terms of her NBA background, Lawson definitely has some things working in her favor, too. First and foremost, she has a history with the Celtics organization.

During the 2019-20 season, Lawson served as one of Stevens’ assistants with the Celtics. During her time with the team, she worked closely with guard/forward Marcus Smart, who spoke glowingly of her when she departed for the Duke job.

“It’s family,” Smart said, via MassLive, upon her departure. ”I know I can speak for everybody on this team, we’re excited for her, we’re proud of her and we love her.”

“Kara is always known for putting a smile on players’ faces,” Celtics big man Robert Williams added. “She stays in your ear, even though she may not be your personal coach she always keeps asking how I’m doing and if there’s anything I need to talk about, so I feel like Duke is going to get a great head coach. We’re going to miss her. We don’t want her to go, but it’s on to bigger and better opportunities.”

