Celtics Advised to Part With Recent First Rounder: ‘Best Thing for Both Sides’

The Boston Celtics currently boast one of the deepest teams in the NBA, but for Payton Pritchard, that’s a stumbling block in his early career.

Having fallen down the pecking order following the off-season addition of Malcolm Brogdon, Pritchard is struggling to find a consistent role on this year’s Celtics team, and his production is suffering as a result.

According to The Athletic’s Jared Weiss, trading Pritchard could be in the best interests of both the Celtics and the player himself, assuming there is a willing trade partner closer to the February 9 deadline.

The Celtics are title contenders — but any contender will always be in the market to add. What assets does Boston have available? @JaredWeissNBA examines:https://t.co/CrLd735VDN — The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) January 16, 2023

“Much like with Aaron Nesmith and Romeo Langford, maybe Pritchard can show signs of fulfilling his potential with a consistent role. That’s the downside to being drafted to a contender that manages to maneuver deals for veteran depth at the same time. This may be the best thing for both sides, as Pritchard and his teammates have made it apparent he deserves more of a chance elsewhere,” Weiss wrote.

Pritchard has participated in 30 games for the Celtics this season, averaging 4.5 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 0.9 assists while shooting 40.6% from the field and 32.9% from the perimeter in 10.7 minutes of average playing time per night.

Celtics ‘Have Lost Trust’ In Sam Hauser

According to NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg, sophomore sharpshooter Sam Hauser appears to have lost the trust of the Celtics coaching staff and will continue to slide down their rotation as a result.

NEW story from @ChrisForsberg_ Will Sam Hauser's slump prompt trade deadline action from the Celtics?https://t.co/zlRlTArGnn — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) January 15, 2023

“Hauser has been trying to pull himself out of a funk since the start of December. Second on team in plus/minus behind only Jayson Tatum over Boston’s first 21 games, Hauser is a team-worst minus-65 over the Celtics’ last 23 games. And no one else is really close to him…All of which makes you wonder if Stevens will think a little harder about a potential move to add a big wing before February’s trade deadline. Hauser can aid his own case with a January surge but his court time is eroding and it appears he has to re-earn Mazzulla’s trust,” Forsberg wrote.

Hauser, 25, is in the first year of a three-year $5.6 million deal, so there is still plenty of time for him to figure things out and regain the trust of Boston’s coaching staff.

Jayson Tatum Urges Celtics Teammates To Sacrifice

When speaking to the media following the Celtics’ January 12 victory over the Brooklyn Nets, Jayson Tatum praised his teammate’s willingness to sacrifice for the good of the team, noting multiple players within their rotation were capable of playing larger roles elsewhere in the league.

Jayson Tatum "Everybody has to sacrifice to be on a great team… No individual stat or accolade can measure up to being on a winning team that's having fun" pic.twitter.com/pf5QYHMfVl — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 13, 2023

“Everybody has to sacrifice to be on a great team. We have individual guys that come off the bench that could start on the majority of other teams. We got guys that start that could average more on another team. But anybody will tell you how much fun and rewarding it was last year in the playoffs to keep advancing, keep winning, to make it to the finals. And, no individual stat or accolade can measure up to being on a winning team that’s having fun. There’s nothing better than that,” Tatum said.