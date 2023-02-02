Celtics Hold ‘Mutual Interest’ With Veteran Scorer Buyout Candidate

A new name is emerging as a potential buyout target for the Boston Celtics, should they decide to stand pat at the trade deadline.

According to a source who spoke with CelticsBlog’s Keith Smith, Will Barton, and the Celtics have a mutual interest in the veteran scorer joining Boston’s rotation for the second half of the season – should the Washington Wizards buy him out of his current contract.

“Keep an eye on Will Barton, should he work a buyout with the Washington Wizards. A source told CelticsBlog, “There’s some mutual interest there. Barton would give them another scorer off the bench, and he has big game experience too.”…Chris Haynes reported on the #thisleague Uncut podcast that it’s increasingly likely Barton won’t finish the season with the Wizards. That makes him a buyout target for the Celtics,” The source told Smith.

Barton, 32, has participated in 38 games for the Wizards so far this season, averaging 7.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.5 assists while shooting 37.9% from the field and 37.4% from deep. Still, six-foot-six Barton would be the ideal backup wing to help Joe Mazzulla better manage the minutes of star duo Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Jaylen Brown Is Still Considered To Be A Flight Risk

According to an Eastern Conference Executive who spoke with Heavy On Sports NBA insider Sean Deveney under the condition of anonymity, Jaylen Brown could still decide to leave the Celtics when his current contract expires at the end of next season.

“If they step up and give him the contract, it is hard to imagine he won’t take it and won’t keep on building up his legacy there. But if they screw around, if he gets offended by the way they approach things, that is when he could look for the door and find a team that wants to build around him. There are plenty out there that would do that. Staying in Boston, though, that’s the first option for everyone,” The executive said.

Brown has developed into one of the best scorers in the NBA over the past 18 months and is now showing signs of adding a passing game to his repertoire, which will ensure that there are plenty of interested teams should he hit unrestricted free agency in the summer of 2024.

Kyrie Irving Credits Boston’s Chemistry

When speaking to the media following the Celtics’ blowout victory over the Brooklyn Nets, Kyrie Irving credited their team chemistry as a primary reason why they’re dominating the NBA right now.

“As a competitor, I’m not going to stop until I figure out what this methodology is to the Boston Celtics right now and why they’re so hot. And I think I have a main reason which is how connected they are and, how much they’ve played together, how many minutes they’ve logged in together. And again, that chip on their shoulder. You can see it. You can feel it. And I think we just have to develop a tougher mentality here, and when we do that, I feel like we’ll be in better competition with them. I know we will,” Irving said.