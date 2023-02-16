Celtics Make Official Coaching Change: Report

Since Joe Mazzulla took over the role as interim head coach of the Boston Celtics, he has presided over a rapid offensive improvement and guided the team to the top of the Eastern Conference.

According to a report by ESPN’s Tim Bontemps, the Celtics have now removed Mazzulla’s interim tag and announced that he is the team’s permanent head coach, along with inking him for a contract extension. However, at this time, there has been no update on how the team will be moving forward regarding Ime Udoka’s contract with the organization.

— Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) February 16, 2023

“The Celtics have announced Joe Mazzulla has been named the team’s permanent head coach…As part of the announcement, the Celtics also say Mazzulla has received a contract extension,” Bontemps Tweeted.

Mazzulla has been on the Celtics staff since he was an assistant under Brad Stevens and was then kept on once Ime Udoka took over the role ahead of the 2021-22 season. Since stepping into the hot seat, Mazzulla has proven capable of implementing a highly potent offense whilst also presiding over the Celtics boasting a top-5 defense.

Robert Williams Recently Praised Joe Mazzulla

When speaking to NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg as part of an exclusive interview on January 11, Celtics center Robert Williams shared his thoughts on Mazzulla’s coaching style and the impact he’s had since stepping into the role of head coach.

“Joe is confrontational, man. He helped us build that urge to be able to listen to one another. He addresses all elephants in the room as soon as he enters the room. We need that. You know what I’m saying? We need a coach that will lead like that. It’s easy to follow someone like that…Joe will snap. He will snap on you for sure,” Williams said.

Mazzulla has led the Celtics to a 43-17 record this season while also navigating multiple injury issues that have seen his team operate without some of their best players for prolonged stretches of the season.

Celtics ‘Had No Reason’ to Commit to Mazzulla

According to an Eastern Conference Executive, who spoke with Heavy on Sports NBA Insider Sean Deveney under the condition of anonymity in early November, the Celtics were under no pressure to commit to Mazzulla long-term until after the current season concluded.

Joe Mazzulla is officially the 19th Head Coach in franchise history 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/LMcTLS1u0m — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 16, 2023

“They have the option of just seeing what Mazzulla can do and take it from there. I would not just assume that Mazzulla is their guy—there is a lot we do not know about him yet and they have no reason to hurry to make him the guy going forward. They might but, why? They have him on an audition now. They went to the Finals last year, so you can understand them not wanting to mess with the chemistry of the coaching staff, at least trying to avoid that as much as they can. But they need to get back to Ime’s defensive scheme. And I think you have seen a lot of guys not that happy with Ime leaving to go to Brooklyn. That is something to keep an eye on. If these guys don’t believe in Mazzulla, they will point the finger at the front office for losing Ime and that will make everything more difficult,” The executive said.

However, it would appear as though the Celtics have seen enough to feel confident in their decision to give Mazzulla the reigns moving forward and will be hoping the clarity this provides him helps remove any distraction ahead of what they hope will be a deep post-season run and a potential return to the NBA Finals.