Derrick White’s Text to His Dad Set Tone for 7 3-Pointer Night

Derrick White is known for doing all the little things. With Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown doing the bulk of the scoring for the Boston Celtics, White doesn’t have to fill up the scoring column in the box score. Instead, the scrappy White plays strong defense, blocks shots, and get steals.

Things were a little different for White on Tuesday, March 12, in a 123-107 victory over the Utah Jazz. The Celtics guard knocked down seven 3-pointers and finished with 24 points. After it was over, White admitted he texted his dad before the game and said he was “going to let it fly.”

Derrick White Hinted to His Father That a Big Night Was Coming

This season, White has gone from an under-the-radar guard to one who received serious All-Star Game consideration. He’s part of arguably the best starting five in the NBA but still is often overlooked.

Against the Jazz, he showed he can play with the big boys when it comes to shooting.

While Tatum racked up 38 points on 25 shots, White scored his 24 on 8-for-17 shooting. He made seven of his 11 3-pointers. He knew a big game was in store when he texted his father, Richard, before the game.

“He text me all the time,” White said of his dad after the game. “He said something about last game about the threes looking better. I said I’m just going to let it fly, so that’s just what my mindset was.

“Just let it fly and don’t think about it. I was able to knock some down.”

White stepped up for the short-handed Celtics who played without Brown, Kristaps Porzingis, and Al Horford. It was the second night of a back-to-back for the Celtics, who ended their five-game road trip with three straight wins to end the trip at 3-2.

“We just stayed with it, made plays, and it’s a good road win,” White told Abby Chin of NBC Sports Boston.

White Gave Plenty of Credit to the Celtics Bench

Playing without three of their top six players, the Celtics went on a 20-0 run in the third quarter to break open a two-point lead. Boston improved its NBA-best record to 51-14.

All five of Boston’s starters, including Luke Kornet and Sam Hauser, finished in double figures in scoring. Peyton Pritchard added 10 points off the bench, while newcomer Xavier Tillman added seven points and eight rebounds.

White was quick to point out the production of Boston’s bench.

“We’ve been saying it all year, but those guys put in a lot of work, and they’re always ready,” White told Chin. “shoutout to everybody for staying ready. We’ve got a lot of trust in them, and they do so many little things for us.”

The Celtics head back home to face the Phoenix Suns on Thursday. After losing the first two games on the road trip, the Celtics have found themselves, but White said the goal remains the same.

“We’re just trying to get better each game,” he said. “Obviously, we’ve been on the road for a little bit, and we’re just trying to get better. We’re playing good teams and having fun with it.”