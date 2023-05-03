Doc Rivers Admits Why Celtics’ Success Forced Sixers Revamp

Last season the Boston Celtics went all the way to the NBA finals, while the Philadelphia 76ers fell to the Miami Heat in the second round.

As such, the Sixers moved to revamp their roster this past summer, acquiring De’Anthony Melton, Danuel House, and PJ Tucker in a bid to add some size, length, and two-way skill to their rotation.

When speaking to Heavy on Sports’ Steve Bulpett in an exclusive interview, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers shared that the strength of Boston’s roster did have some influence over Philadelphia’s roster reconstruction and the players they sought to bring in.

“Those were people we just needed, but knowing the Celtics and the Bucks are the two biggest, longest teams in the NBA played a part, too,” Rivers told Heavy. “We talked about it. You had the Celtics and the Bucks, and we lost to Miami because they were just bigger and tougher than us.

The Sixers currently find themselves leading the Celtics 1-0 in their Eastern Conference semi-finals matchup, having recently swept the Brooklyn Nets in the first round.

Joel Embiid Set to Return in Game 2

After missing his team’s opening game of the series against Boston, it would appear that Joel Embiid, the 2023 MVP winner, is set to return to the Sixers rotation when the teams face off for the second game, as reported by The Ahtletic’s Shams Charania.

“It remains to be seen what Embiid looks like upon returning, but if he’s anywhere near his normal self, the Sixers now have a much greater chance to take another game in Boston,” Rich Hofmann told Charania for a May 3 article.

Embiid has been a force this season, participating in 66 regular-season games and producing a statline of 33.1 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game while converting 54.8% of his shots from the field and 33% of his perimeter attempts.

NBA Scout Expects Celtics to Win Series

According to an anonymous NBA scout who spoke with Sam Amick, Darnell Mayberry, and J. Robbins of The Athletic for a May 1 article, the Celtics should be considered favorites for their series against Philadelphia.

“Boston got to the finals last year. Philly hasn’t gotten past the second round in forever,” The scout said. “I’m picking Boston in six. Especially with Embiid out and maybe struggling physically, you’re relying on Harden and Maxey. … I think it’s a more difficult matchup for Philly. … The Celtics had a little bit of a blip when they lost to Atlanta in Game 5, but they came back nicely, which I think will help their confidence; closing a series on the other guys’ court, that’s always a positive.”

Yet, in order for Boston to be in with a legitimate chance of progressing past the Sixers, they will need to win game two, which is set to take place on Wednesday, May 3. Otherwise, the Sixers will have full control of the series, and the Celtics could be facing an uphill battle to earn a chance at keeping their Eastern Conference champions title, especially as games three and four will take place at the Wells Fargo arena.