Evan Turner Makes Wild Marcus Smart-Joel Embiid Claim Ahead of Celtics Playoffs Run

With just nine games left of their regular-season schedule, the Boston Celtics will already have one eye on the postseason.

According to Evan Turner, who is a former player and coach for the Celtics, Boston should not be too concerned about a potential matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers in the latter rounds.

“I’m taking the Celtics every single day,” Turner said. “Twice on Sundays. I think, with this history, the Boston Celtics have their number. Besides the fact that I like the Celtics’ top eight better than I like the Sixers top eight, but the way (Joel) Embiid ‘s been playing this past year, you have to take into consideration something occurring. But you know, Jayson Tatum, he’s been through this a lot. The team has been playing hella defense. And at the same time, Marcus Smart , if he has to shut down Embiid, maybe he can do it. He’s done it before.”

If the Celtics wish to make it back to the NBA Finals this year, they will likely need to overcome one, or both, of the Sixers and Milwaukee Bucks, who have both been dominant since returning from the All-Star break.

Mike Gorman Sounds Off on Celtics Playoff Chances

During a recent appearance on 98.5 The Sports hub, Celtics play-by-play announcer Mike Gorman discussed Boston’s chances of making it back to the NBA Finals this season and why it wouldn’t be a disaster if they failed to do so.

“The Celtics winning as much as they did last year has nothing to do with how far they might go this year. Nothing,” Gorman Said, “It will depend upon who is healthy, who’s who is playing well, and who they draw in the playoffs. It has nothing to do with the fact that they have a right to be in the championship because they got as far as they did last year. That is all unfair pressure to put on any coach, team, or individual. In the upcoming playoffs, the Celtics will find themselves in situations where the other side will be as good as they are. Or maybe it’s better.”

Boston has just completed a six-game road trip that saw them win four games and drop two, leaving some fans worried about the team’s ability to replicate the success we saw from the team under Ime Udoka last season.

Malcolm Brogdon Discusses Celtics Chances

During an exclusive interview with ESPN’s NBA Today, Malcolm Brogdon spoke openly about the Celtics’ chances of lifting their 18th championship banner this season.

“That’s the expectation – make it to the finals, to win a championship this year, to get banner 18 for this organization. I really believe we have the talent, I think we have the coaching. And I think at this point, this team has the experience, so I think we have a really good shot,” Brogdon said.

Boston will get back to business on Friday, March 24, when they take on the Indiana Pacers, as they look to keep distance between themselves and the third-seeded Sixers by securing another win.