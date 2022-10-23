Jayson Tatum Puts Celtics Teammates on Notice

The Boston Celtics might be undefeated in their first three games of the season, but that hasn’t impressed Jayson Tatum.

Speaking to NBC Sports Boston’s Abby Chin following the Celtics’ October 22 victory against the Orlando Magic, Tatum put his team on notice, taking aim at their defensive inefficiency.

“They played with confidence, they made shots, but we’ve got to be better. 120 points (tonight) and 100-plus points in the first game, that’s just not who we are. I mean, it’s a back-to-back, and it’s early, but if we’re trying to get back to where we want to be, we’ve got to play way better than this. It shouldn’t take the back and forth for us to play the right way on both ends. So, we’ve got to start better, and play together way better than we did this game,” Tatum said.

Despite the Celtics boasting a porous defense through the contest, they managed to extend their unbeaten start to the season, and Tatum’s performance was a significant part of that. In 37 minutes of gameplay, Tatum dropped 40 points, pulled down eight rebounds, dished out an assist, and blocked two shots.

Following his impressive performance against Orlando, the St. Louis native is now averaging 34.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, and three assists per game on 58.7% shooting from the field and 33.3% shooting from deep.

Jayson Tatum Praises Derrick White

Derrick White was another member of the Celtics rotation that had a big night against the Magic, ending the contest with 27 points, four rebounds, and four assists on 55.6% shooting from deep. Speaking to the media after the game, Tatum noted how White’s style of play is perfect for what the Celtics need.

“I thought D-White was big for us last year, but obviously, I can see how much more confident he is, how much more comfortable and aggressive he’s been. D-White’s always going to make the right play. I tell him all the time I wish he would be a little bit more selfish. Because that just makes us a better team. But tonight, he was big,” Tatum said.

White’s shooting form has looked vastly improved this season, and if he can continue to knock down his three-point shots at an above-average clip, the Celtics are going to be incredibly difficult to contain down the stretch.

Grant Williams Sounds Off on Boston’s Defense

Boston’s offense might be clicking, and their up-tempo style of play might be drawing plaudits from around the league, but their defense is yet to find the elite level that made the Celtics championship contenders last season.

Speaking to the media following Boston’s latest shootout, Grant Williams shared his thoughts on what the team needs to do in order to recapture last season’s defensive form.

“We just had to be more physical. We didn’t do our job tonight from the start. We allowed them to get comfortable. When teams are comfortable, they make shots, but especially when I’m at the center position. Even then, I have to do a better job of making sure that not only to keep the ball in front, but also just make sure we rebound, make sure that we’re physical both on the ball defending it and off.” Williams said.

Hopefully, the Celtics can find a balance between their newfound commitment to up-temp offense and the defensive structure that saw them become an NBA Finals team last season – because if they can do that, there are not many teams in the league who will be confident of defeating them in a seven-game series once the playoffs begin.