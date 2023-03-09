Knicks Sign Ex-Celtic Acquired in Kemba Walker Trade

Former Boston Celtics big man Moses Brown has signed a two-way deal with the New York Knicks after being waived by the LA Clippers in February following 34 appearances for the California-based side.

“The New York Knicks are signing center Moses Brown on a two-way NBA contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Brown averaged 4.6 points and 4.1 rebounds in 8.5 minutes per game for Clippers this season,” The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported on Twitter.

Brown was part of the deal that saw the Celtics send Kemba Walker to the Oklahoma City Thunder in return for Al Horford (and Brown). The rim-running big man was then subsequently traded to the Dallas Mavericks in a move that saw Boston acquire Josh Richardson ahead of the 2021-22 NBA Season.

Brown, 23, participated in 34 games for the Clippers this season, averaging 4.6 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 63.5% from the field.

Al Horford Throws Support Behind Grant Williams

Since rejoining the Celtics roster, Horford has resumed his role as a veteran leader, both on the court and in the locker room. Following the Celtics’ March 8 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers, Horford was asked about Grant Williams’ recent struggles, with the veteran big man throwing his support behind the slumping wing.

Al Horford on Snapping Celtics Losing Streak | Celtics vs Trail Blazers BOSTON, MA — Boston Celtics veteran Al Horford was interviewed following the Celtics 115-93 win over the Portland Trail Blazers Wednesday night at TD Garden. After three straight losses and four in their last five games, the Celtics came out swinging, got in the driver's seat, and never looked back in a wire-to-wire win. AL… 2023-03-09T05:30:09Z

“I think the biggest thing is for him to continue to work and stay ready and do the things he needs to do, and he’s been great at that. Grant has been very professional, very positive, and when he’s getting these opportunities, he’s making the most of them. It’s something that as a team, we’re just rallying together…All we’re worried about is continuing to get wins and continuing to play the right way,” Horford said.

Boston snapped a three-game losing streak by defeating the Trail Blazers and will now begin gearing up for a six-game road trip that begins with a March 11 contest against the Atlanta Hawks.

Marcus Smart Urged Celtics to Toughen Up

When speaking to NBC Sports Boston’s Abby Chin before the Celtics’ March 8 game against Portland, Marcus Smart spoke about the team’s need to regain their toughness, noting how he believes that’s the key to fixing a lot of their current issues.

"That's one thing we tried to pride ourselves on, especially early on this season, is being the tougher team, and right now, we're not… fixing that will fix a lot of things." Catch all of @tvabby's exclusive 1-on-1 with Marcus Smart tonight during Pregame Live at 6:30pm 🍀 pic.twitter.com/i76Wi0APGx — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 8, 2023

“Just play harder. You know, we got to play harder,” Smart said. “Teams are coming in here and out toughing us, you know, and that’s one thing we try to pride ourselves on. Especially early on in the season was, you know, being the tougher team, and right now we’re not and teams are coming in and out-toughing us. So, I feel fixing that will fix a lot of things. Having that tough mentality coming back in and, you know, throwing the first punch, and if you do get hit, hit back and get up and everything else will start kind of slowly coming back together.”

Smart ended the game against the Trail Blazers with 10 points, 1 assist, and 2 steals in 21 minutes of gameplay, as he continues to struggle to reach the level that we saw from him earlier this season. Still, Boston has now broken their losing streak, allowing them to embark on their road trip with a renewed sense of confidence.