Without Kristaps Porzingis, the Celtics Have a Strong Backup Plan

When the Boston Celtics sent veteran guard Marcus Smart packing in a deal that brought back center Kristaps Porzingis, there was risk. The fourth overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, Porzingis has a lengthy injury history that’s carried over into this season.

Some of Porzingis’ time off this year has been precautionary. As the Celtics prep to take on the Phoenix Suns on Thursday, March 14, Porzingis will be again on the bench, missing his 20th game this year. The Celtics certainly were aware of his history, but they’ve also been able to get by virtually unscathed, thanks to the play of Luke Kornet.

With Kristaps Porzingis Out, Luke Kornet Has Been a Pleasant Surprise

Porzingis is out with a right hamstring strain after battling ankle and calf issues this season. He’s a competitive guy who wants to be out on the court, but doesn’t always have to be. With arguably the best starting five in the league and a strong bench, the Celtics can be cautious with him. They certainly have been.

“It’s just I think the medical staff is taking a more cautious approach, especially the first couple weeks coming back from the calf,” Porzingis said on December 17, according to The Boston Globe. “But they know my stance: I want to play in every game they allow me. But of course, they want to be smart with me and my health. Make sure I’m here for the long picture.”

With Porzingis out, that usually means veteran center Al Horford slides into the starting lineup, but at age 37, the Celtics have been careful with Horford, too. He rarely plays in both games of a back-to-back.

That has opened the door for Kornet, who has taken full advantage of his opportunity. A 7-foot-2 center out of Vanderbilt, Kornet has come up big when the Celtics have needed him most.

Against the Suns on March 9, Kornet played 20 minutes off the bench with Porzingis sidelined. He finished with 14 points and pulled down six rebounds.

On Tuesday, March 12, Kornet made his third start of the season against the Utah Jazz in the second leg of a back-to-back and led the Celtics with nine rebounds. He also scored 12 points on 4-for-7 shooting in his 28 minutes of work and added six assists.

Kornet Has Led a Celtics Bench That’s Always Ready To Go

Coming into the season, the bench was the biggest concern for the Celtics. While Boston got Porzingis and Jrue Holiday to round out arguably the best starting five in the NBA, Boston lost Sixth Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon and center Robert Williams in the deal for Holiday. Without Williams, a shot-blocking center, Boston’s inside game took a hit.

Kornet has stepped up big time. He’s shooting 69.8% from the floor and 90.2% from the free-throw line. He’s averaging 15.1 minutes, but he’s given the Celtics quality performances when called upon.

The Celtics also added a move at the trade deadline, securing Xavier Tillman, a 6-foot-8 forward/center, to provide added big-man depth off the bench.

Kornet loves his role and he’s always ready when his name is called.

“Honestly these games are a lot of fun if we’re down a couple starters,” Kornet said after the win over the Jazz, per MassLive. “A lot of that aspect of certain guys being able to play a little bit more in different lineups and being able to figure it out. It’s been nice having Xavier around, in terms of him being able to play some but also with working out and understanding him as a player.”